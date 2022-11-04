Is Jon Grauman Married? Who is His Wife? Does He Have Kids?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ is a reality series that revolves around the employees of The Agency. The cast members are all accomplished agents who are always ready to do whatever it takes in order to further themselves within the real estate industry of Los Angeles, California. The show delves into the personal and professional struggles of the realtors and provides insight into the workings of luxury real estate.

Thanks to their time on the show, most of the cast members have caught the public’s eye thanks to their determination and personality. One such agent is Jon Grauman, whose real estate expertise and mentorship skills helped him earn the admiration of many. Naturally, people are eager to know more about the reality TV star’s personal life. Is he married, and if so, who is his wife? Let’s explore that together, shall we?

Jon Grauman’s Background

Born on April 6, 1979, Jon grew up in Los Angeles and is pretty familiar with the area. After completing his education, Jon became a Loan Officer for Rockland Financial in September 2003. His interest in working within the real estate industry was evident at that time, and he gained his license as a Real Estate Agent for the state of California on December 12, 2004. In January 2005, Jon decided to switch jobs and was employed by Metrocities Mortgage as a Mortgage Broker.

However, Jon once again changed companies and started working for RPM Mortgage Inc in January 2007 as a Senior Mortgage Consultant. In June 2007, he also stepped into the development industry by taking up the mantle of a Real Estate Developer for Jon Grauman Development. Jon left RPM Mortgage in January 2009 and became a part of Coast Capital Group. While there, he worked as a Senior Mortgage Broker until August 2011.

Beginning in September 2011, Jon worked with Partners Trust Real Estate Brokerage & Acquisitions as a Real Estate Agent but quit in April 2014. He also stopped working for Jon Grauman Development in June 2013. The realtor’s time with The Agency began in April 2014 when he joined the organization as the Director of the Estates Division. In July 2021, Jon and Adam Rosenfeld established the Grauman Rosenfeld Group, with the former acting as Founder and Principal.

As a Senior Agent, Jon has helped mentor many realtors over the years. His sales numbers are also nothing short of impressive. In 2019, Jon helped sell 822 Sarbonne Road for $75 million, which is the 10th most expensive property to have been sold in Los Angeles as of writing. Thanks to his exemplary work, Jon was labeled as one of the top realtors in the USA and was ranked as the 20th best agent in Los Angeles County by L.A. Business Journal in 2019. Over the years, Jon has been featured in reputed publications like The Wall Street Journal and Los Angeles Magazine. He still works as a developer and likes to revive rundown properties when given the opportunity. He even worked with acclaimed architect Hagy Belzberg as a developer of a modern/architectural home that was sold for $24 million.

Jon Grauman’s Wife and Kids

As of writing, Jon Grauman is happily married to Lauren Grauman. The two have been together for over a decade and tied the knot in August 2015. In April of 2017, the couple welcomed their first child, a son called Easton Grauman, who has recently started going to kindergarten. Jon and Lauren’s second child was born in February 2020, and the pair named her Olivia Grauman. The family likes to spend as much quality time with each other as possible.

Interestingly, Lauren is also a part of The Agency and holds the position of CEO within the Grauman Rosenfeld Group. Active within the California real estate industry since 2006, Lauren is pretty familiar with the area in and around Los Angeles as she was born and raised there. Together, the husband and wife duo makes a formidable team who are always ready to help their clients in any way possible. We wish Jon and his family the best in their lives and hope that their future ventures are successful.

