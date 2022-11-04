Who is Allie Lutz Rosenberger’s Husband? Does She Have Kids?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ is an entertaining combination of reals estate and reality TV that is sure to keep the viewers captivated. The show revolves around the employees of The Agency, a real estate company based in Beverly Hills, California. While the cast members give their all to become the best in the industry, their personal lives are far from simple. One of the faces featured in the show who effortlessly captured the attention of the viewers was Allie Lutz Rosenberger. The realtor caught the eye of the fans through her charming personality, and her drive to be successful certainly endeared her to many. Naturally, people cannot wait to learn more about Allie, and we are here to explore the same!

Allie Lutz Rosenberger’s Background

Born on August 17, 1985, Allie Lutz is the daughter of Robert “Bob” Lutz, a beloved tennis player. Bob is renowned as an outstanding doubles tennis player who won the US Open four different times. Growing up in a household centered around sports, Allie learned the importance of discipline, determination, and dedication at a very young age. Thanks to her father’s job, Allie traveled a lot in her younger years, which helped her foster many connections. Allie’s unique upbringing also helped her develop her communication skills and the ability to converse with people of varied backgrounds.

Allie completed her schooling at a reputed institution in Orange County, California. After high school, she became a student at the University of Southern California in 2003. In 2007, Allie graduated college with honors and got her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Studies. The California native joined Gussman Czako in August of 2013 and started working in Luxury Sales.

On August 31, 2014, Allie got her Real Estate Agent license which allowed her to work with properties in the state of California. In July 2015, she left Gussman Czako and became a part of The Agency. However, in August 2015, her job title was changed to Managing Partner of The Agency for South Bay. As of writing, Allie is a respected Senior Agent at The Agency and helps provide her clients with luxurious and comfortable homes.

The realtor is quite passionate about philanthropic projects. She often travels to villages across the globe to provide drinking water and educational facilities to those in need, among other things. She is also part of the Adopt Together family board and is quite enthusiastic about working with The Women At The Agency. The reality TV star has also partnered with organizations like World Vision, Nkhoma CCAP Hospital in Africa, and a deaf orphanage in Mexico.

Allie Lutz Rosenberger’s Husband and Kids

As of writing, Allie is happily married to Keegan Rosenberger, the Co-Founder/CEO of Cavalry Media. The company is active within the entertainment industry and operates in film and TV, talent management, and podcast. However, it mainly focuses on the development and production of feature films meant for international audiences. The couple celebrates their anniversary in March of every year and has three adorable children, Georgia, Teddie, and Scottie.

In fact, Scottie celebrated her first birthday in October 2022, much to the joy of the family. Similarly, Teddie turned 3 in April 2022, while Georgia became five in the same month. The happy family likes to travel and is always down to have fun. They seem especially fond of beaches and take every opportunity possible to enjoy a good day by the ocean. We wish the happy family the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

Read More: Is Selling Sunset Scripted?