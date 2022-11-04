Is Melissa Platt Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ introduces viewers to some of the most talented real estate agents in Los Angeles, California. The reality series follows several employees of The Agency, a real estate firm based in the City of Angels. As the events unfold, the public gets to see how the cast members deal with their personal struggles while trying to become one of the best realtors in the Los Angeles area. One of the realtors featured in the series that caught the attention of the viewers is Melissa Platt. Given her personal ties with the members of the Umansky family and her professional achievements, Melissa is one of the most prominent stars of the show. Naturally, people are eager to know more about the realtor’s personal life, and we are here to explore the same!

Melissa Platt’s Background

Born on November 12, 1990, Melissa Platt grew up in Plano, Texas, alongside her brother Jeff Platt. After completing her schooling, Melissa became a student at the University of Arizona and was eager to enhance her skill set. From January 2010 to December 2010, she acted as Vice President of Public Relations for Kappa Alpha Theta, Beta Delta Chapter. Starting in May 2011, Melissa became a Miu Miu Buying Intern for Prada’s Greater New York City Area branch and held the position until August 2011. Ultimately, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Human Development and Family Studies.

Melissa joined Todd Events Creative Services as a Creative Events Intern in October 2012 and worked there until January 2013. She then got her Texas Real Estate Salesperson License in June 2013. After this, she became a part of Bollareas as a VIP Relations Intern in September 2013 but left the company behind in January 2014. The Texan native gained her Real Estate Salesperson License for California in January 2014 as well.

March 2014 saw Melissa joining forces with Hilton & Hyland in Beverly Hills, California, as an Assistant to Real Estate Team. The realtor left the company in August 2014 and became a part of The Agency as a Real Estate Agent. She also joined the Dallas/Fort Worth Area branch of Compass/ as a Real Estate Agent as a member of The Rosen Group in March 2019. This allowed her to effectively work in her home state. However, Melissa left Compass/ in March 2022 and started working with Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

More than anything, Melissa takes pride in her knowledge of architecture and quality. Using her communication skills and captivating personality, the realtor has worked with many well-known realtors. She has even partnered with Alejandro Aldrete, with whom she helped sell properties worth more than $150 million.

Melissa Platt’s Boyfriend

As of writing, Melissa does not seem to be in a relationship. The reality TV star seems quite focused on her career as a realtor and often frequents between Texas and California in order to maintain her work in the two states. Given her close friendship with Farrah Brittany, Melissa often stays at her friend’s house when she is in the Los Angeles area. Melissa also seems to be on friendly terms with Farrah’s younger sister, Alexia Umansky.

It seems that Melissa is quite invested in different types of sports, especially basketball, and likes to attend live matches whenever possible. Apart from tarvelli8ng and working, the realtor is also quite fond of her adorable dog. We wish Melissa the very best for the future and hope for her success in her upcoming ventures.

Read More: Is Selling Sunset Scripted?