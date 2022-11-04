What is Buying Beverly Hills’ Farrah Brittany’s Net Worth?

Farrah Brittany, AKA Farrah Aldjufrie, is one of the top real estate agents in the US. Based in Beverly Hills, California, she is also known by the general public thanks to her mother, Kyle Richards, who is popular due to her presence in ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Hence, when Farrah appeared in ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ viewers could not help but be curious about her professional life. Her expertise in the field of real estate made many fans wonder how the realtor developed her career and how much wealth she has accumulated over the years. If you are wondering about the same, here is what we know about the topic!

How Did Farrah Brittany Earn Her Money?

As one of the biggest real estate icons in the country, Farrah’s journey to the top is nothing short of fascinating. In 2006, she enrolled in New York University and graduated two years later with an Associate’s degree in Liberal Arts and Sciences/Liberal Studies. After this, Farrah became a student at the University of Southern California and completed her educational journey in 2011. Between 2009 and 2010, she was also enrolled at the University of Southern California – Marshall School of Business. This enabled Farrah to graduate Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and a minor in Business.

In September 2011, Farrah joined The Agency, a company founded by her step-father Mauricio Umansky, along with Billy Rose and Blair Chang. Since joining the organization, she has held the position of Founder and Director of Client Relations. Farrah is a Senior Agent with the Umansky Team and has helped buy and sell many beautiful properties over the years. She has achieved nearly $4 billion in real estate sales with her team. In addition, they have the honor of selling the most significant number of properties priced at over $20 million.

Farrah’s accomplishments, which she has achieved with her team, have been noted by respected publications like The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles Magazine, The Los Angeles Business Journal, etc. Moreover, she has been recognized as one of the highest-producing agents in the REAL Trends annual list by The Wall Street Journal. One of the biggest reasons behind Farrah’s success is her familiarity with the Beverly Hills area since she grew up there. Besides, she had the opportunity to learn from some of the best agents in the field, including Mauricio.

What is Farrah Brittany’s Net Worth?

To understand Farrah Brittany’s net worth, one must consider how many properties she sells annually, the average value of her listings, and the amount of commission she gets from each transaction. We must even keep her position as the Director of Client Relations in mind. The mean value of Farrah’s latest listings is around $10 million, and she sells about ten properties every year. In California, 5% of every property’s price is split between the buying and the selling teams as the commission.

This means that for every property that Farrah helps sell, she and The Agency get 2.5% of the selling price as a commission. The said amount is split between the listing agent and The Agency in a way that lets the employee keep 80% of the commission. Considering she has been in the real estate business for over ten years, we estimate Farrah Brittany’s net worth to be close to $15 million.

