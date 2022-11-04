What is Buying Beverly Hills’ Mauricio Umansky’s Net Worth?

As one of the biggest names in the US real estate industry, Mauricio Umansky is not a name to be easily forgotten. Much of his fame can also be attributed to his marriage to Kyle Richards, one of the stars of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ The general public got to know Mauricio better thanks to his appearance in Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills.’ The reality series provides insight into the professional and personal life of the realtor. Naturally, it has made many fans curious about just how rich Mauricio is. Well, we are here to find out the same!

How Did Mauricio Umansky Earn His Money?

In July 2011, Mauricio helped establish The Agency alongside his partners Billy Rose and Blair Chang. With considerable experience in the real estate industry behind his back, he was ready to revolutionize the field and establish himself and his organization as one of the best in the business. In just over a decade, The Agency has changed how real estate transactions are conducted and have embraced modern technology and trends with open arms.

Furthermore, Mauricio has made sales equivalent to around $4 billion and is the agent with the most $20 million properties under his belt. Some of the realtor’s best-known deals include the Playboy Mansion (the first house in Los Angeles, California, to be priced over $100 million) and the Walt Disney Estate. Moreover, he has represented stars like Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan, and Prince. The real estate tycoon currently serves as the CEO of his company and has worked with popular developers and brands like One&Only, Rosewood, and The Ritz-Carlton.

However, Mauricio is not just working from the desk and takes a keen interest in working as an agent to keep his skills sharp. In the Beverly Hills branch of his office, he leads the Umansky Team, which helped him be recognized as one of the highest-producing agents according to The Wall Street Journal’s REAL Trends annual list. He has additionally been honored to be placed at the 97th position on Swanepoel’s 2022 Power200 list.

With approximately 1,500 agents spread over 50 branches in 6 countries, The Agency has made over $45 billion in global sales, and the company is looking forward to expanding its wings even further. Not only has the organization been recognized as one of America’s Fastest Growing Companies by The Financial Times, but it is also a part of Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing private companies in the US for five years without a break. Besides his work as a real estate tycoon, Mauricio is well-known for his philanthropic ventures.

What is Mauricio Umansky’s Net Worth?

Mauricio Umansky’s sources of income are pretty varied. His position as the CEO of one of the top companies in the country is sure to earn him a significant amount of money. The top 10% of CEOs in the Los Angeles area earn over $1.5 million per year, though even this might be significantly less than what Mauricio makes each year just from his executive position. Additionally, he works as a real estate agent, and the properties he deals with have an average price of around $15 million.

Assuming Mauricio is involved in the transactions of around 25 houses every year, the commission for each property is about 5% of the selling price. The amount is divided in half between the buying and selling teams. Out of the commission money that comes to The Agency, 80% goes to the agent, while the company acquires 20%. We must even account for the undisputedly large sum of money he must be earning as the founder of a billion-dollar company. Hence, we estimate Mauricio Umansky’s net worth to be around $100 million.

