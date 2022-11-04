Buying Beverly Hills Season 1: Where Are The Cast Now?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills‘ is a reality show that follows several members of The Agency. It introduces viewers to many great names within the real estate industry of Los Angeles, California, and showcases how the agent work and sell properties. As expected, not everything is as simple as one might hope for, and the path to professional success is far from easy. Meanwhile, many of the cast members are also trying their best to take care of their personal issues. The first installment of the series aired recently, and fans could not help but be captivated by the portrayed event. Naturally, many viewers are eager to know what their favorites from season 1 are up to these days. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Where is Mauricio Umansky Now?

Starting off with the CEO of The Agency, we have Mauricio Umansky. The real estate giant is happily married to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards. Together, the couple has four daughters, including Kyle’s firstborn and Mauricio’s stepdaughter, Farrah Brittany. Their other three daughters include Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, and Portia Umansky. Mauricio himself is quite excited about his part in the Netflix show and is one of the main reasons behind the success of his company.

Where is Farrah Brittany Now?

As of writing, Farrah Brittany is happily engaged to Alex Manos, her long-time boyfriend. The couple’s journey to the engagement was covered in detail in the Netflix show, and they could not be happier to start the next chapter of their lives. On October 2022, Farrah celebrated her 34th birthday with a lavish costume event called Farrahween. Presently, Farrah is working as the Founder and Director of Client Relations for The Agency, a company established by her stepfather. She also works as a Senior Agent and is part of the Umansky Team of realtors. Thanks to her connections and skills, Farrah has been thriving in her career as a real estate professional and is quite respected by her peers.

Where is Alexia Umansky Now?

Alexia Umansky is also a part of The Agency as a part of the Umansky Team. Thanks to her knowledge of social media, communication skills, and educational background, the Umansky daughter acts as the marketing specialist for her team. This allows her to closely work with her father, Mauricio, and sister, Farrah, both of whom she deeply respects. We are also happy to inform you that Alexia is dating Jake Zingerman, the Managing Director of Direct Cash Group. The two have known each other for at least 2 and a half years and seem to be quite in love with each other. Alexia also likes to spend time with her friends and family and is always eager to enjoy life to the fullest.

Where is Ben Belack Now?

Moving on to some of the Senior Agents of The Agency, we have Benjamin “Ben” Belack, Director of Residential Estates and the leader of the Ben Belack Group. Given his arc on the first season of the reality show, many might be wondering if the realtor has left The Agency behind. As it turns out, Ben is still a part of the company and does not seem to be going anywhere. As of writing, he is in a happy relationship with Amanda York, another member of The Agency family. In fact, Amanda is actually a part of the Grauman Rosenfeld Group, led by Jon Grauman and Adam Rosenfeld. Ben also likes to share his knowledge of the real estate field and general life through social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube.

Where is Jon Grauman Now?

As one of the biggest names in the real estate field of Los Angeles, California, Jon Grauman earned his fair share of fans after his appearance in the Netflix show. As of writing, the relator is affiliated with The Agency as the Director of the Estates Division. In July 2021, he and Adam Rosenfeld established the Grauman Rosenfeld Group, for which Jon holds the title of Founder/Principal. The reality TV star has been happily married to Lauren Grauman since August 2015. Together, the happy couple has two beautiful children, a son named Easton and a daughter named Olivia. Easton recently turned 5 in 2022, while Oliva reached the age of 2. Lauren herself is a part of The Agency and is actually the CEO of the Grauman Rosenfeld Group.

Where is Allie Lutz Rosenberger Now?

Daughter of beloved tennis player Robert “Bob” Lutz, Allie Lutz Rosenberger works as one of the Senior Agents for The Agency. Specifically, she holds the title of Managing Partner of The Agency for South Bay, given her contribution towards expanding the company’s reach within the Los Angeles area. As a passionate philanthropist, Allie likes to travel to villages around the world and provide basic necessities to those in need. She is also part of the Adopt Together family board and is affiliated with The Women At The Agency.

The realtor is happily married to Keegan Rosenberger, the Co-Founder/CEO of Cavalry Media. The couple’s first child, a daughter named Georgia, turned five in April 2022. In the same month, the middle Rosenberger child, Teddie, turned three. The latest addition to the family was none other than Scottie, an adorable baby girl who celebrated her first birthday in October 2022 and is doted upon by her parents and two older sisters.

Where is Joey Ben-Zvi Now?

Moving on to the fresh talent depicted in the Netflix show, we have Joey Ben-Zvi. The realtor has been part of The Agency since 2018. As a member of the Umansky Team, Joey learned a lot from Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Brittany. However, he and Brandon Piller established the BZP Group in January 2021. Piller learned the ropes of real estate from Blair Chang, one of the founders of The Agency. Together, the duo hopes to leave an impact as realtors and show the world what they’re made of. Joey is also close friends with Alexia Umansky, whom he has known from a young age. The California native is seemingly single and likes to keep his personal life away from the limelight.

Where is Brandon Graves Now?

Originally from Phoenix, Arizona, Brandon Graves is one of the most promising new realtors within The Agency. He has been interested in the intricacies of luxury homes from a young age and was part of the private health insurance sector for around 15 years. As of writing, Brandon is affiliated with The agency and is working with the Graumna Rosenfeld Group. He has also been affiliated with Pinnacle Estate Properties Inc since May 2019. Thanks to his determination and hard work, Brandon has made a name for himself as a real estate agent and was declared the Agent Of The Month in September 2022 for the Grauman Rosenfeld Group. As for his relationship status, it does not seem like Brandon is currently dating anyone.

Where is Sonika Vaid Now?

‘Buying Beverly Hills’ is actually not the first time that Sonika Vaid has appeared on television. In fact, she was one of the top 5 finalists in the 15th season of ‘American Idol,’ AKA ‘American Idol: The Farewell Season.’ Since March 2019, Sonika has been a part of The Agency and is presently working as a Real Estate Agent with the Grauman Rosenfeld Group. However, Sonika has not left her singing career behind and is still working as a Recording Artist. Those interested can listen to Sonika’s songs on the platforms like Spotify and YouTube. The realtor is also in a happy relationship with Kevin Stewart, another member of the Grauman Rosenfeld Group. The couple’s journey was featured in the Netflix show, and it seems that they have made significant progress toward buying a home and living with each other.

Where is Melissa Platt Now?

As a Texas native with impressive connections in California, Melissa Platt has been working a real estate agent in both states for many years. In California, she is affiliated with The Agency and shares the commission with the company for her deals within the state. She is also good friends with Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky, as can be seen in the show. The realtor has also been a part of Allie Beth Allman & Associates for her real estate practices in Texas. Given her immense success in the two regions, it is no wonder that Melissa has garnered so much respect among fellow realtors. As far as her dating life is concerned, it does not seem like Melissa is dating anyone at present.

