Who is Ben Belack’s Girlfriend? Does He Have Kids?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ sheds light on some of the most well-known names within the real estate industry of Los Angeles County, California. The reality series follows the agents affiliated with The Agency as they tackle issues within their personal and professional lives. As expected, not everything is as simple as one might hope for, but the cast members give it their all to make the best out of the situation and gain respect within the competitive industry.

Season 1 of the series introduced the viewers to many talented agents, including Benjamin “Ben” Belack, whose professional career has been nothing short of impressive. Fans of the show thus cannot help but be curioys to know more about Ben’s life, especially in terms of his personal experiences and romantic partner. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Ben Belack’s Background

Born on March 7, 1980, Benjamin “Ben” Belack grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. From a young age, Ben became familiar with the hospitality industry and learned the ins and out of the restaurant business. After completing high school, Ben enrolled in San Diego State University in 1998, from where he graduated in 2001 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. Thanks to his interest in food and hospitality, Ben decided to explore his interest in the field further.

Soon, the Pennsylvania native was working as a renowned sommelier in popular Michelin-star restaurants. While working with restaurants of the highest pedigree, Ben learned a lot about customer interaction and business skills. However, he left the industry behind in January 2012 after he joined Teles Properties as Realtor. This was largely possible due to Ben gaining his Real Estate Agent license for the State of California in 2011.

A new dawn in Ben’s career arrived in February 2014, when he became a part of The Agency as the Director of Residential Estates. Over the years, Ben has established himself as a name well-respected real estate agent in Los Angeles. In fact, he has helped in the purchase and selling of multiple houses in areas like Hollywood Hills, Beverly Hills, Bel Air, and Santa Monica. As a Senior Agent, Ben is the head of the Ben Belack Group, which comprises several talented real estate agents who work under the realtor. The organization itself is affiliated with The Agency but likes to work together as a team whenever possible.

Recently, Ben was involved in transactions worth over $250 million. A large reason behind the same is the knowledge he has gained over 10 years of experience within the industry. The realtor has never been shy about sharing what he knows with others and likes to mentor upcoming agents in any way possible. In fact, he takes advantage of social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube to create content regarding his business and general tips about real estate.

Ben Belack’s Girlfriend

As of writing, Ben Belack is in a relationship with Amanda York, who herself is a respected realtor within the Los Angeles area. As a Partner within the Grauman Rosenfeld Group, Amanda has been a part of The Agency for over 5 years. She and Ben started dating as co-workers and have been going strong for a few years. The agent duo likes to discuss their work and have fun together. They always take the time to shower their partners on social media and show the world how much they love each other. Though the couple is seemingly not yet engaged, they are quite serious with each other and content in their relationship. In fact, they seem to have a shared fondness for wood and traveling.

Thanks to her determination and hard work, Amanda has been ranked as the 6th top Real Estate Agent in Los Angeles and the 33rd in the USA. Having been born and raised in the City of Angels, Amanda has reaped many benefits from her knowledge about the region. This helps her provide customers with the property that might suit them the best. We wish Ben and Amanda the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

