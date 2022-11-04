Are Alexia and Melissa From Buying Beverly Hills Still Friends?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ is a reality series that follows the employees of The Agency, a real estate organization based in Beverly Hills, California. The luxurious nature of their hob allows the realtors to enjoy a lavish lifestyle. However, in such a competitive field, it is impossible to not have struggles and get into a bit of tiff with other professionals within the industry. The same can be said for Alexia Umansky and Melissa Platt, who have established themselves as trustworthy real estate agents. However, season 1 of the show saw tensions arise between Alexia and Melissa as the former started learning the ropes of the industry. Naturally, fans cannot help but wonder if the duo has gotten past their differences, and we are here to answer the same!

Alexia Umansky and Melissa Platt’s Buying Beverly Hills Journey

The start of season 1 of ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ saw Alexia Umansky learning more and more about how to sell properties while working for The Agency. Under the mentorship of her father, Mauricio Umansky, and sister Farrah Brittany, Alexia had surely been able to understand the dos and don’t of client interactions. When the time came for the family to sell one of their own properties, one where Alexia had spent her teenage years, the new realtor requested that she be allowed to help sell the property on her own.

After much deliberation and a mock presentation, Mauricio and Farrah decided to grant Alexia her request. Melissa Platt, who is good friends with Farrah, learned that the property was up for sale and requested that Alexia allow her to bring a potential client. Though Alexia was hesitant to do so as the house had not even been staged yet, and she did not yet feel prepared. However, she agreed to show the home to Melissa and the client.

During the showing, it was evident that Melissa was far from impressed. Later that day, Farrah visited the house and sat down with Alexia and Melissa. The sister requested that Melissa give her feedback on her performance. The latter gave some pointers and graded Alexia’s performance a B+. This made the young professional determined to do better in the future. However, when she shared her experience with her colleague, Sonika Vaid, Alexia realized that Melissa had been not completely truth full to her. Apparently, Melissa had later talked to other employees at The Agency and rated Alexia’s performance as a C.

The revelation infuriated and upset Alexia. She did not understand why Melissa had given her such a low grade behind her back. While she understood that her performance was less than stellar, she couldn’t fathom the reason behind Melissa rating her performance so drastically low when talking to others. Hence the apparent lie shattered her trust. In order to prove herself to Melissa and the others, Alexia worked hard on staging her past home and threw together a spectacular event, one to which Melissa was invited as well. At the open house, Farrah decided to confront Melissa on her own. Alexia had told her sister about the whole thing, and Farrah was certainly less than impressed with her friend’s behavior. Melissa was caught off guard by the situation as Farrah told her that she had broken Alexia’s trust.

Are Alexia Umansky and Melissa Platt Still Friends?

It seems that Alexia and Melissa have indeed been able to med their friendship. During Melissa’s talk with Farrah, the former confessed that she had given Alexia a different grade due to Farrah’s presence. Apparently, she had felt flustered that if she gave Alexia a bad grade, then it would sour her bond with Farrah, with whom she was living at the time. Later on, Melissa confronted Sonika about telling Alexia about the same.

Soon afterward, Alexia and Melissa met up, and the latter apologized for any hurt she had caused her. Alexia confessed that she valued Melissa’s opinion, so the whole thing took her by surp[rise as she felt that her friend was not being entirely truthful to her. The young realtor explained that she already felt under heavy scrutiny as the daughter of the CEO, and so she wanted to prove herself to others.

During their heart-to-heart, Melissa offered much advice to Alexia and asked her to search within herself. She also questioned Alexia if she really was interested in real estate and if it wasn’t just because of the involvement of her family in the field. Through tough questions and challenging circumstances, the pair got back on good terms. In fact, the two often feature on each other’s social media, indicating a continued healthy bond between them. We wish Alexia and Melissa the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

