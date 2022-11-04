What is Buying Beverly Hills’ Alexia Umansky’s Net Worth?

As a part of one of the best real estate companies in the US, Alexia Umansky has made quite a name for herself over the years. Her fame has also been boosted by the fact that she is the daughter of Kyle Richards, the star of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ Hence, many appreciate Alexia’s appearance in ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ a reality show that revolves around the employees of The Agency. Given her professional journey on the show, fans cannot help but wonder just how wealthy the reality TV star is, and we are here to explore the same!

How Did Alexia Umansky Earn Her Money?

Alexia Umansky, daughter of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards, grew up in Beverly Hills, California. After completing her schooling, she enrolled in Emerson College in 2014. Alexia graduated from the institution in 2018 with a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing Communication. Given her father’s success in the field of real estate, she had always been eager to join him and make a name for herself in the industry.

“I grew up watching my father work. I’d watch him show homes, sit at open houses and build relationships with clients. He knows so much about every neighborhood in this city, driving around with him was always like a little lesson,” Alexia shared. “As I grew up, I would come into the office to shadow him and always learn something new. Real estate is something I always knew I loved. And I quickly realized I could devote my life to this industry and be happy.”

Following her father and sister, Farrah Brittany, Alexia joined The Agency, a company established by Mauricio. She started working in the organization by working as an assistant to the higher-ups within the company. This helped her broaden her knowledge about the purchase and sale of properties. Alexia’s innate knowledge of Beverly Hills further helped her become an asset to the company’s branch in the area.

As of writing, the reality TV star works as a Junior agent in the Umansky Team and serves as the Marketing Specialist for the group. Some of her well-known teammates include Mauricio, Farrah, Eduardo Umansky, and Joey Ben-Zvi. Alexia is known for tapping into her educational background as well as social media knowledge to help her clients with far-reaching campaigns. She is respected for her conversational skills and knowledge about properties in areas like Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and Sunset Strip.

What is Alexia Umansky’s Net Worth?

To get an approximation of Alexia’s net worth, we must look into the average price of properties she has listed, the number of properties she possibly deals with in a year, and how the commission works for the employees of The Agency. We estimate that she sells about six properties yearly, with her listed properties having an average price of $5 million. For each real estate transaction, the commission rate in the Beverly Hills area is around 5%, which is split between the buying and the selling team.

Per the policies of The Agency, 20% of the commission of every transaction is provided to the company while the agent keeps the rest. This means that for every property Alexia sells, she earns about 2% of the selling price. Considering this, we estimate Alexia’s net worth to be around $2 million.

