What is Buying Beverly Hills’ Sonika Vaid’s Net Worth?

Beloved musician Sonika Vaid is also a part of the thriving real estate industry in Los Angeles, California. Through her determination and hard work, the realtor has worked with some of the best in the field and has been mentored by respected agents. Sonika’s recent appearance in Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ put her into the limelight, yet it is far from her first time on television. Now, if you are here to learn about her professional career and net worth, we have your back!

How Did Sonika Vaid Earn Her Money?

Originally from India, Sonika’s parents moved to Massachusetts when she was young. Her career as a singer began at the age of three, and she is also well-versed in piano. In 2013, Sonika graduated from Weston High School and joined college. As a junior majoring in biology, she had taken a break from music though she would perform at a local park near her home for special events.

In 2016, Sonika auditioned for ‘American Idol’ season 15 and wowed the judges and the audience. Through her hard work and determination, the singer made a place among the top 5 finalists but was then eliminated. After her time on the show ended, Sonika released her own music; she has been featured by Radio Disney, E! News, Entertainment Tonight, Cosmopolitan, etc. Working as a recording artist, she is looking forward to releasing more and more music. Moreover, the Massachusetts native got a degree in Business/Marketing from Boston University.

In March 2019, Sonika joined The Agency as an Executive Assistant/Agent and maintained the position until December 2020. She then switched to becoming a Real Estate Agent and is currently a part of the Grauman Rosenfeld Group. The dedication and skills that the singer developed in her musical career have helped her secure her position within the real estate industry. For Sonika, helping her clients is a crucial part of real estate, and she strives to provide the best service. She even contributed $680 million to her team’s 2022 sales.

What is Sonika Vaid’s Net Worth?

Sonika’s wealth primarily comes from her recording artist and real estate agent work. The former career path likely contributes around $75,000 to the singer’s annual earnings. The average price point for Sonika’s properties is about $2 million, and the realtor sells around five properties yearly.

For each property, the involved realtors earn around 5% of the selling price. It is then divided between the buying and the selling teams. The employees of The Agency get to keep 80% of their team’s commission while the rest is given to the organization. Considering all these factors and the realtor’s other possible sources of income, we estimate Sonika Vaid’s net worth to be around $1.5 million.

