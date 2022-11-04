Is Joey Ben-Zvi Dating? Who is His Girlfriend?

Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’ is a reality show that revolves around the employees of The Agency, a real estate organization based in Los Angeles, California. The series delves into the lives of the realtors as they try their best to resolve their personal and professional issues. With several experienced and new agents as part of the team, the viewers also get to see some of the biggest names in the industry in action and how they mentor fresh agents.

One of the most popular upcoming realtors featured in the show is none other than Joey Ben-Zvi. Given his personal connections with the cast members on the show, Joey’s journey has been quite entertaining for the viewers. Naturally, many of his fans are eager to know more about the reality TV star, and we are here to explore the same!

Joey Ben-Zvi’s Background

Joey Ben-Zvi was born on April 16, 1996, and grew up in Brentwood, Los Angeles. He grew up with financially well-off parents and was able to foster a friendship with Alexia Umansky during schooldays. In March 2013, Joey co-founded Plus Prosthetics with his friends but left the venture behind after just a month. He then started working as a Summer Intern for the Institute of Myeloma and Bone Cancer in June 2013 and held the position until August 2014.

In 2014, Joey completed his education at Milken Community High School and went on to enroll himself at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. While in college, Joey became a part of Alpha Epsilon Pi and even held the position of its Rush Chair from January 2015 to January 2016. The reality TV star was once also a member of the Tamid Group. In June 2015, he became a Business Development Intern for Koss Real Estate Investments and worked there until August 2016 and worked with the organization until August 2016. His 2017 winter was spent at Tel Aviv University in Israel, where he studied as an international student.

Thanks to his determination and hard work, Joey graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. Starting in May 2018, Joey became affiliated with The Agency in its Real Estate Sales division. However, he gained his license as a Real Estate Agent for the state of California on June 5, 2019. As a member of the Umansky team, Joey learned from giants like Mauricio Umansky and Farrah Brittany. He also learned valuable lessons from Senior Agents like Jon Grauman and Ben Belack.

In order to truly prove himself as a realtor, Joey established BZP Group in January 2021. He was joined in the venture by Brandon Piller, another member of The Agency family, who learned the ropes from Blair Chang, one of the company’s founders. One of the biggest reasons behind Joey’s progress as a realtor is his familiarity with the area in and around LA as he grew up there. His close connection with Mauricio Umansky and his family has also helped boost his career.

Joey Ben-Zvi’s Girlfriend

As of writing, Joey Ben-Zvi does not seem to be dating anyone. In the first season of ‘Buying Beverly Hills,’ it is indicated that he and Alexia Umansky could possibly have had a romantic relationship. The two had apparently cared for and had been attracted to each other. However, working in close proximity with their mutual boss Mauricio Umansky put them in a bit of an awkward position. Romancing the daughter of his boss, who also happened to be his co-worker, did not sit well with Joey.

Ultimately, Joey and Alexia decided to stay as friends, though they still cherish each other’s friendship. Presently, the duo is quite good friends with each other, and Alexia is in a happy relationship with Jake Zingerman. Meanwhile, Joey is seemingly focused on his career as a realtor. He has also not given any public indication of a romance in the recent past. We wish Joey the best in his life and hope he has a wonderful future ahead.

