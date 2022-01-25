Who Owns the Playboy Mansion Today? What is its Current Value?

A&E’s documentary series ‘Secrets of Playboy’ centers around the Playboy empire founded by Hugh Hefner, progressing through archival footage and exclusive interviews of models and individuals associated with Hefner and Playboy. The series sheds light on startling and hidden truths behind the hedonistic world Hefner created along with his magazine.

As the show progresses, one can’t help but wonder about the establishment that hosted Hefner’s shocking adventures, the Playboy Mansion. Located at 10236 Charing Cross Road, in the neighborhood of Holmby Hills in Los Angeles, California, the mansion played a pivotal part in Hefner’s life until his death. If you are curious about the present owner of the mansion, here’s everything you need to know!

Who Owns the Playboy Mansion Today?

Daren Metropoulos, the son of billionaire investor C. Dean Metropoulos and a principal in the investment firm Metropoulos & Co., owns the mansion today. In January 2016, Playboy Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of Playboy magazine, listed the mansion for sale for a price of $200 million. The sale was subjected to Hefner’s accommodation in the mansion for life, irrespective of the ownership. In August 2016, Daren bought the mansion for $100 million.

“The Playboy Mansion is one of the most iconic properties in the world and the crown jewel of Holmby Hills and the platinum triangle. For the last 45 years, Mr. Hefner has imbued the estate with a rich and storied legacy. The property’s heritage is not only that of a famous address; it is a true masterpiece in design, constructed by a noted architect for a family who played an important role in the development of Los Angeles in the early 20th Century,” Daren said in a press release upon the sale.

Daren was Hefner’s neighbor since 2009, from the time he bought the adjacent mansion. Upon buying the Playboy mansion, the entrepreneur reportedly expressed his desire to join the two properties. Hefner continued to live in the mansion even after the sale, till his death on September 27, 2017. The 29-room house is situated on 5.3 acres and consists of 12 bedrooms.

What is Playboy Mansion’s Current Value?

In 2016, the Playboy Mansion was valued at $200 million. Considering the inflation and hike in the property value, especially in Southern California, the Playboy Mansion is seemingly valued at around $250 million currently. After the sale, new owner Daren Metropoulos reached an agreement with the City of Los Angeles to permanently protect the establishment from demolition. Daren also acquired a permit from the government to renovate the mansion after a considerable period of “deferred maintenance.”

As of September 2021, the mansion is under substantial renovation. Once the renovation procedures are complete, the mansion is expected to match its grandeur of the past. Playboy Mansion’s infamous legacy and history make it one of the highly valued residential structures in the city of Los Angeles. Its glorious outlook and splendorous architecture hold a special place in the architectural history of the City of Angels.

