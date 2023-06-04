Tyray and Carmella From 90 Day Fiance: What Happened to Them?

’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ is an exciting spin-off show that follows US citizens who are in love with foreign nationals. However, instead of documenting the days leading up to their marriage, the show follows the couple as they build a relationship and apply for a K-1 visa. Similarly, season 6 of the show introduced us to Modesto, California, native Tyray and his girlfriend, Carmella, who belongs to Barbados. Although Tyray and Carmella met online, they soon took to each other and began a relationship. However, viewers were alarmed when Tyray mentioned that he had not spoken to Carmella over video call and are currently eager to know more about the situation. Well, let’s find out what happened to Tyray and Carmella, shall we?

Who Are Tyray and Carmella?

A native of Modesto, California, Tyray insisted that he had never been in love previously. Moreover, he has always been teased and bullied about his weight, which made the 33-year-old extremely insecure and prevented him from putting himself out there. On top of it, Tyray also has other problems to look out for as he was forced to quit his job in order to become a caretaker for his ailing mother, who was recovering from a stroke. It was around this time that Tyray’s loved ones encouraged him to find someone worthy to settle down with. Hence, the Modesto resident gathered his courage and finally opened a profile on an international dating site.

It was through this dating site that Tyray first met Carmella, and it seems like the two were pretty attracted to each other. Carmella, who claimed to live in Barbados, insisted that although Tyray wasn’t the type of man she would usually go for, she found his warmth, humor, and caring personality pretty endearing. In fact, she would often call him her own “teddy bear” and insisted that she was in love with Tyray’s smile. On the other hand, Tyray is completely taken by Carmella’s beauty, and he describes the 27-year-old as a gorgeous goddess who seemed like a combination of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. In fact, he was pretty surprised that someone like Carmella would choose to date him but mentioned that the relationship had worked wonders for his confidence.

What Happened to Tyray and Carmella on 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days?

It did not take long for Tyray and Carmella to build an intimate bond, and the latter helped the Modesto native cope with his mother’s stroke. She was also there for him when Tyray had to take care of his mother on his own and kept assuring him that the hard times would pass. Naturally, this closeness made Tyray fall harder for Carmella, and he even hoped to make her his wife. Interestingly, even though Tyray had asked her to video chat multiple times, Carmella ignored the request and kept talking on Snapchat. However, the Modesto native did not think much of it, as he claimed that while they have sent each other intimate photos over Snapchat, there are people who are uncomfortable with video calling, and he did not want to force her into anything she was not okay with.

However, we are sorry to report that Tyray was in for a big shock towards the end of episode 1 as the producers had some information he could not even dream of. When conducting their background check on Carmella, the producers got in touch with the phone number Tyray supplied, only to realize that it was a man catfishing the Modesto resident. Although the identity of the man remains a mystery, he admitted to catfishing Tyray and claimed he took Carmella’s images from an escort site. In fact, the production team even showed Tyray the site, and he was naturally heartbroken. Hence, even though Tyray currently prefers to keep his life under wraps, it is apparent that he has no connection with the man posing as Carmella. Still, we would like to wish him the best and hope happiness never eludes him in the future.

