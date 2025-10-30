Where is Tyria Moore Now? Update on Aileen Wuornos’ Ex-Girlfriend

In Netflix’s ‘Aileen: Queen of the Serial Killers,’ the primary focus is on the horrific murders committed by a female serial killer named Aileen Wuornos in different parts of Florida between 1989 and 1990. At the time, she was in a romantic relationship with a woman named Tyria Moore, who was also suspected of being involved in the killings. Instead of getting scrutinized by the authorities, she made a deal with them and helped them convict her ex-girlfriend.

Tyria Moore Helped Authorities Get a Confession Out of Aileen Wuornos

Born on August 3, 1962, in Florida, Tyria Moore first crossed paths with the then 30-year-old Aileen Wuornos in 1986 at a local bar called Zodiac in Daytona Beach, Florida. At the time, she worked as a 24-year-old motel maid. Almost instantaneously, the two women connected romantically and got into an intense relationship. The couple eventually moved in together. They got in trouble with the law on July 4, 1987, when they were accused of assault and battery with a beer bottle, involving an incident at a bar. During the time they were together, Tyria and Aileen reportedly used to rob and sell items at pawnshops across the state of Florida.

In 1990, Tyria allegedly suspected her girlfriend’s involvement in multiple murders, after which she relocated to Pennsylvania to stay with her family. The following year, on January 9, 1991, Aileen was arrested at The Last Resort bar in Volusia County, Florida. By that time, the couple had reportedly already parted ways. After Aileen’s arrest, the police tracked down Tyria in Pittston, Pennsylvania. In exchange for her immunity from prosecution, she decided to help investigators get a confession out of her ex-girlfriend. Upon returning to Florida with the police, she conversed with Aileen on multiple taped phone calls and managed to convince her to make a confession to protect Tyria from prosecution.

A few days later, on January 16, Aileen admitted to the murders of multiple men between 1989 and 1999, but claimed that they were in self-defense. During her trial in January 1992, Tyria served as a critical witness for the prosecution and testified that Aileen had told her about the murders while they were together. Her testimony played a key role in Aileen’s conviction. At the trial, Aileen took the stand and expressed her love for Tyria, stating, “It was love beyond imaginable. Earthly words cannot describe how I felt about Tyria.”

Tyria Moore is a Married Woman and a Dog Owner Today

Not long after Aileen Wuornos’ conviction, Tyria Moore reportedly signed multiple deals to sell her story. Eventually, she allegedly entered the witness protection program and embraced a reclusive lifestyle to stay out of the limelight. A couple of decades later, in 2016, she reportedly tied the knot with a Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School graduate named Joyce Karchner. By August 2019, Joyce retired from her job while Tyria continued working. Besides having each other, they also have a furry little friend named Lazer, whom they consider a part of their small family.

Tyria and her wife, Joyce, share a passion for riding motorbikes and celebrating festivals in each other’s company. In their free time, they either spend time with Lazer or head to the local bars. Seemingly residing in Pennsylvania, Tyria has managed to turn her life around for the better and make many friends along the way.

