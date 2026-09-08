Why is Ubah Hassan not in RHONY Season 16? Why Did She Leave the Show?

Ubah Hassan’s time on Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ was not without its ups and downs. While she had a nice and playful side to her, some of her arguments with her fellow cast members really escalated and led to major breakdowns in relationships. In fact, one of these clashes even led to other cast members coming completely to Ubah’s side. She has admitted to her past mistakes and apologized for them, but she has never been afraid of standing up for herself. That is why it was very shocking for her fans to hear that she had

decided not to come back for Season 16.

Ubah Hassan Was Extremely Disturbed After a Fight With a Fellow Castmate

Ubah Hassan was one of the original cast members in Season 14, when the entire cast was renewed. The Somali-Canadian model really had a spark to her that was palpable. In her debut season, Ubah got into a fight with Erin Lichy that lasted for the whole season. What had started as a small prank of one person hiding another’s phone turned into a long-drawn-out conflict with no resolution. After the reunion, she also talked about how she was not in favor of being boxed into the “angry Black woman” narrative. Her remarks drew a lot of appreciation from her fans. In Season 15, Ubah Hassan got into a fight with her fellow Black castmate, Brynn Whitfield. In the heat of the moment, Ubah was shown telling Brynn, “Maybe you slept with someone to get this job.”

Brynn was offended by the remark and went on to tell other castmates that the comment did not sit well with her, especially because Hassan allegedly knew about her sexual assault. However, when Ubah found out what had been said, she said she never knew anything about Brynn’s experience and would not be so cruel. Ubah was very troubled by the situation, fell sick, and cried for hours. She apologized for the remark she had made, and soon, other cast members began to believe that Brynn might have fibbed about the supposed conversation. At the reunion, they had an amicable conversation, but Ubah said that she would not hang out solely with Brynn anytime soon.

Ubah Hassan Has Not Addressed Her Exit From the Show

When the news of Season 16 started circulating, rumors were also running amok that Ubah Hassan might not be coming back for the season. Soon, it was reported that the showrunners were planning to go ahead with just a few of the original cast members, and half of them would not be coming back. It was only in March 2026, when the cast roster was released, that it was officially confirmed that Ubah was not going to be returning. She has not spoken about it on her own and has not publicly addressed her not returning. Largely, it is being speculated that the revamping decision led to her removal, and there was no single event that triggered a dramatic exit.

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