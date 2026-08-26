What Happened to Nico? Why Did Gavin Leatherwood Leave The Sex Lives of College Girls?

Nico Murray serves as the primary love interest for Kimberly Finkle in season 1 of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’ He’s a senior at Essex College, a member of the Theta fraternity, and Leighton Murray’s older brother. This means that he remains a constant fixture in Kimberly’s social life, even before the latter decides to appoint him as her personal French tutor. However, it’s those French sessions that really bring the two closer together until they inevitably get caught up in a whirlwind romance. However, their fling comes crashing down once Kimberly makes the horrifying discovery that Nico actually has a girlfriend, Maya. Thus, the college freshman learns a heartbreaking lesson while Nico faces the consequences of his selfish actions. One such consequence ends up getting him booted off the Essex campus, leading to the end of his narrative on the show. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nico’s Expulsion From Essex Takes Him to Cornell

The end of season 1 finds Kimberly at a drastically low point in her college career. Between juggling a part-time job and her first adult relationship, she has unintentionally let schoolwork take the backseat in her life. As a result, when an important test rolls around, she finds herself woefully underprepared. Simultaneously, she is also dealing with the fallout of her relationship with Nico, having discovered that he was using her to cheat on his long-distance girlfriend, Maya. As a result, Kimberly ends up making some unwise decisions. She steals an old test paper from the Thetas’ stash, introduced to her by Nico. Naturally, given her trademark lack of tact and nonchalance, the freshman is easily caught off guard by her professors. Consequently, she stares down the barrel of disciplinary action in her future, which could potentially include expulsion.

In a last-ditch attempt to save herself, Kimberly tries to steal the Thetas’ old test paper archives. She’s hoping that submitting evidence of the fraternity-wide leak network will allow her some good graces in the eyes of the administration. Nonetheless, she’s no better at sneaking around frat houses than she is at cheating on her tests. As such, she inevitably gets caught by none other than Nico. Yet, the latter surprises her, allowing her to keep the test papers. Despite his terrible behavior, he feels bad about the impact that his bad influence has had on the otherwise straight-laced student. Therefore, he allows her to throw himself and the Thetas under the bus for her own benefit. Thus, by the time season 2 rolls around, Nico, along with other Theta members, has been expelled from Essex. Still, thanks to his father’s wealthy donations, the former frat boy had been able to start a new semester at Cornell.

Gavin Leatherwood Left The Sex Lives of College Girls to Explore Other Projects

After season 1, ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ effortlessly writes out Nico’s character, backing his absence with a plausible and convincing explanation. Therefore, even though we hear from other members of the Murray clan again in season 2, his absence from the series doesn’t necessarily stand out. Furthermore, it allows Kimberly’s character to swiftly move on and begin exploring other romantic storylines. Consequently, despite his notable involvement in the debut season of the show, the actor Gavin Leatherwood’s departure from it in the sophomore season doesn’t feel too prickly. In real life, Leatherwood decided to part ways with the series after one season because the actor was eager to continue exploring and delve into other projects.

In 2022, Leatherwood spoke about the same with US Weekly. The actor shared, “It was such an incredible experience. I think Mindy is brilliant, and the cast, everyone’s lovely,” Leatherwood told Us. “But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects, so that’s the move.” He further added, “I think life is short and I think one of the best things about this craft and this industry is that you get to keep stretching into your uncomfortable zone,” he said on Sunday. “That’s when we grow and learn and become stronger artists. So that’s kind of what I am looking to do is just to continue to get uncomfortable and learn and grow and hone my craft.” Since ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ the actor has been a part of various projects, including ‘Julius Caesar Live!,’ ‘It’s What’s Inside,’ ‘Singing in My Sleep,’ and more.

Read More: Does Leighton Transfer Out of Essex? Why Did Reneé Rapp Leave The Sex Lives of College Girls?