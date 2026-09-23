Unabomber: Is Joanne Miller Based on a Real FBI Agent?

Directed by Janus Metz, ‘Unabomber’ reimagines the life of Ted Kaczynski, AKA the Unabomber, tracking his journey from the age of 16, when he joined Harvard University as a math prodigy, all the way to the days and weeks leading up to his arrest in 1996. Where this psychological thriller movie takes a distinctly creative turn, however, is in the way it depicts his dynamic with Professor Henry Murray, whose mysterious experiment pushes Kaczynski to his limits. At the same time, we see the story through the eyes of Special Agent Joanne Miller, whose perspective on the Unabomber turns out to be more refined and accurate than that of any other investigator. As the cat-and-mouse chase reaches its climax, Joanne has to bend several rules to outsmart her target once and for all.

Joanne Miller is an Amalgamation of the Agents Who Caught the Unabomber

Joanne Miller is a fictional character created by writers Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves to serve as the face of the FBI manhunt in ‘Unabomber.’ While not directly based on any one FBI agent, Joanne functions as a composite figure of the various law enforcement agents and officials who helped bring Ted Kaczynski to justice. This allows the creative team to concentrate the entire investigation into a single character’s journey, consistent with the other creative liberties taken for the film. While some of the broader details about Kaczynski’s arrest and the lead-up to it have been retained, bringing in an invented perspective naturally makes for some major narrative changes, which helps streamline the investigation for the film.

While the film depicts Joanne as the sole voice of reason early on in the hunt for the Unabomber, in real life, the investigation was far more complex in nature. The FBI’s UNABOM Task Force involved personnel from several agencies and eventually more than 150 investigators and analysts, all of whom brought their respective skillsets to the equation. Among these personnel was Kathleen Puckett, a special agent with a background in clinical psychology, who primarily worked on the killer’s behavioral profile. This makes for some direct comparisons between Puckett and the character of Joanne, because the latter also relies heavily on behavioral profiling when investigating the case.

Special Agent Kathleen Puckett’s Role in the Investigation Likely Inspired Joanne’s Arc

When Kathleen Puckett first joined the task force in 1994, the investigation had already been ongoing for about 15 years. With her fresh perspective on the crimes, Puckett was reportedly among the investigators who posited that the Unabomber was a former resident of Chicago, a theory that proved to be correct. Following a field trip to the bomber’s earliest crime scenes, she began to theorize that he had a high IQ and may have had a background in academia. It is these small details that helped complete a fresh behavioral profile for the Unabomber, but it wasn’t until 1995 that the task force found their biggest clue, a manifesto mailed in by the culprit himself, titled ‘Industrial Society and Its Future.’

Upon reading the manifesto, Puckett helped analyze the Unabomber’s language and phrasing, as well as the things that he was most interested in writing about. Reportedly, she also advocated that a major publication print the manifesto, in hopes that someone would recognize the bomber’s writing style. Her hunch turned out to be correct: soon after the public got its first glimpse into the mind of the Unabomber, Linda Patrik, Ted Kaczynski’s sister-in-law, recognized similarities between the manifesto and Ted’s writings. After the FBI was contacted, more details about Ted came to light, leading to the issuance of a search warrant for his cabin in the wilderness.

Joanne Serves as an Ode to Law Enforcement Officers And Their Work

On April 3, 1996, FBI agents and a U.S. Forest Service officer went to Ted Kaczynski’s isolated cabin near Lincoln, Montana. He was then arrested after investigators entered the property, discovering a live bomb, bomb-making materials, and other evidence in the process. Also present in the cabin were approximately 40,000 pages of handwritten material, including journals detailing Kaczynski’s personal life and bombing endeavors. All of this provided Kathleen Puckett and her team with more material to look into and gain a better understanding of the culprit’s psyche. “You can view the painstaking evolution of his (Kaczynski’s) devices as a kind of therapy,” she noted in a later interview, drawing attention to the culprit’s mental state throughout the serial bombing campaign.

There are noticeable overlaps between Puckett and Joanne, such as the fact that they both specialize in profiling, or the fact that the death of Thomas Mosser occurred early on in Puckett’s time in the task force, much like her fictional counterpart. That said, as of writing, the creators have not confirmed that any such connection is intentional in nature, which puts it firmly in the realm of speculation. For actor Shailene Woodley, who plays Joanne in the film, what stood out most during her research was the sheer drive of the UNABOM Task Force. As such, she came out of the production with a deeper admiration for the people who dedicate their lives to law enforcement, and this commitment can also be felt in how she approaches Joanne’s story.

Read More: Where is Unabomber Ted Kaczynski Now?