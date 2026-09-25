Unabomber: Was Ted Kaczynski Schizophrenic? Was Henry Murray Lying?

Netflix’s ‘Unabomber,’ helmed by Janus Metz, approaches the story of Ted Kaczynski, more famously known as the Unabomber, from an entirely new, fictionalized perspective. As we follow a team of FBI agents on the cusp of bringing the serial bomber to justice, the story also dials back to the past, when Kaczynski was a 16-year-old math genius making his way into Harvard. Following an encounter with Professor Henry Murray, Ted finds himself at the center of a mysterious psychological experiment, where the goal is to debate without backing down. However, during the final stages of this experiment, Ted ends up being confronted with many of his worst fears, especially when Murray steps in to make a claim that has the potential to alter everything. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Ted Kaczynski’s Schizophrenia Diagnosis in the Film is Part of a Fictional Plot Beat

Henry Murray’s claim in the movie ‘Unabomber’ about Ted Kaczynski having schizophrenia is a purely fictional addition by writers Sam Chalsen and Nelson Greaves and does not draw on any real-life interactions the professor-student duo had. Given that the movie presents a dramatized account of how Ted turned to a life of lone-wolf terror campaigns, it makes sense for the creators to blend real and invented details for a more intense effect. In the story, when Henry makes the claim and seemingly backs it up by replaying audio tapes from past debates, his real goal is to poke a hole in Ted’s defenses and make him question his ability to reason or to trust his own senses.

The reason Murray tries to pull off this elaborate pseudo-diagnosis is to subdue and essentially tame Ted, since that is the larger purpose of the experiments. While Murray typically lets Mr. C handle the debates, it soon becomes clear that Ted is no longer affected by his words or taunts. Instead, Murray then tries to focus the doubt inwards, trying to frame Ted as someone not in control of their thoughts, rather than the iconoclast he aspires to be. Hence, it is fully possible that Murray makes false observations and dishonest claims solely to “win” the debate. However, at the same time, the connections he draws out aren’t entirely made up either, and point towards a deeper psychological torment that Ted is suffering from.

The Real-Life Ted Kaczynski Rejected the Diagnosis Provided By His Legal Defense

While the battle of the minds between Henry Murray and Ted Kaczynski is entirely invented and original to ‘Unabomber,’ the movie does seem to draw this particular plot beat from later developments in the Unabomber case after his arrest in 1996. More specifically, Ted was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia by defense psychiatrists and experts during the 1997-1998 legal proceedings. The court-appointed evaluation by Psychiatrist Sally Johnson, however, found him competent to stand trial, while Ted himself strongly rejected the schizophrenia diagnosis. As such, it is possible that the writing team picked up this detail and reintegrated it into Murray’s arc for the film, with an added fictional touch.

This is not the first time the film includes details about Ted that only came to light during the investigation, rather than his early life. For instance, the scene where Ted confides in Murray about how he felt during his first kiss is directly taken from his personal journal entries, which were discovered following Ted’s arrest. Notably, David Kaczynski, Ted’s brother, once told The Times that he and his family “had a feeling that Ted needed help.” Linda Patrik, David’s wife, recalled in an interview with Union College that she and David took some of Ted’s letters to Dr. Robert Mitchell, who later told them that Ted was “mentally disturbed. It should be noted, however, that there are no records of Ted being formally diagnosed with any condition at that time, and as of writing, the question remains shrouded in ambiguity.

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