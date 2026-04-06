Unexpected Season 1: Where are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

TLC’s Unexpected focuses on the lives of teenage girls who are navigating unplanned pregnancies and the challenges that come with them. It highlights not just the young couples but also their families and shows how relationships, responsibilities, and expectations shift during this time. It also sheds light on differing parenting styles and generational conflicts. In Season 1, the journeys of three couples were followed closely to capture their experiences and evolving relationships as they prepared for parenthood.

Lily Bennett and Lawrence Bishop Are Raising Two Kids as a Married Couple

Lilly Bennett had her first daughter, Aaliyah, with James Kennedy, which was featured in Season 1. She began dating Lawrence Bishop around 2019, and by 2020, they were expecting a child together. In October of that year, he proposed to her, and the following month, in November, their son LJ was born. The couple took time to finalize their wedding, as they wanted to save money while also caring for a newborn baby. In August 2023, they finally tied the knot. They have known each other since 7th grade and celebrated their third anniversary together in March 2026. While things have not always been easy, they have built a home together in Long Island, New York, where they are now happily living as a family.

Since her debut on reality TV, Lilly has built a career as a content creator and has around 338k followers on Instagram. On her page, she shares her life as a stay-at-home mother, along with lifestyle content and glimpses into her daily routine. Lawrence, on the other hand, is a professional MMA fighter and even won his first title in November 2025. It also seems like he has an interest in professional photography, as he runs a page of his own dedicated to it.

McKayla and Caelan Are Not Romantically Involved With One Another

https://www.instagram.com/mckayladkins/p/DQFY00pD0yk/?hl=en

McKayla Adkins and Caelan Morrison got together when they were in high school, and in 2017, they welcomed their son Timothy, lovingly called Timmy, into their lives. They were quite young, but in 2019, they were blessed with their second child, their daughter Gracelynn. However, their relationship was always filled with problems. Although they had the support of McKayla’s grandparents and her parents, things did not work out between them. They split shortly after the birth of their daughter, and in 2021, McKayla married Ethan Tenney, and they had a child together. She and Caelan continue co-parenting, but both have moved on in life. Caelan is now married to Allycia Flowers and also has another daughter.

McKayla has turned her career into that of a big-time influencer and digital creator, and her journey on the reality TV series is something she often looks back on. She now focuses on fashion and art content across her platforms. Caelan, on the other hand, is settled in his life and remains deeply devoted to his daughter, Layla, who is his whole world. He comes across as a family-oriented person and, while he has a sizeable presence online, he has largely kept much of his life private while living in Georgia.

Lexus and Shayden are Just Co-Parenting Their Daughter

Lexus Scheller and Shayden Massey had been together since their pre-teen years, but their relationship was always on and off. Even after Lexus’s mom told her to stay away from him, they continued seeing each other behind her back and soon welcomed their daughter, Scarlett, while they were still teenagers. They broke up and got back together multiple times, but eventually separated for good and moved on with their lives. Lexus later got engaged to Isaiah Norwood, and they had a daughter together, though she now keeps her love life more private. Shayden, on the other hand, is a father to three girls and is dating Kaylan Bryant. He appears to be a happy family man.

Lexus and Shayden have kept a low profile in the years since they were last seen on reality TV. They do share custody of their daughter and appear to be co-parenting her, but have largely stayed low-key aside from a modest social media presence. Lexus is not very active online, while Shayden seems to have gotten into bodybuilding and shares snippets of that on his platforms.

Read More: Unexpected Season 3: Where are They Now?