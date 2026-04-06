Unexpected Season 3: Where are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ has always highlighted the side of teen pregnancies that many people don’t see. It focuses on the dynamics within the family and the interactions between the couple, showing the challenges and realities that come with it. In Season 3, three new couples joined the show as they began their journey into parenthood on their own. Each of them shared the honest and sometimes difficult experiences they faced that were often complicated but real. It gave viewers a deeper understanding of the impact of teen pregnancy on both the young parents and their families.

McKayla and Caelan returned for season 3 after featuring in season 1. You can read about them in our season 1 coverage.

Chloe and Max returned for season 3 after featuring in season 2. You can read about them in our season 2 coverage.

Hailey and Matthew Broke Up Shortly After the Birth of Their Child

Hailey Tomlinson had quite a journey on the season with Matthew Blevins. She found out she was pregnant with his child as a teenager, around the same time her best friend, Hailey Tilford, was also expecting a baby with him. Hailey went on to have her daughter, Kinsley, and eventually broke up with Matthew. She even mentioned that she didn’t consider him anything more than a sperm donor. Around 2020, however, she expressed that she was open to co-parenting and didn’t want to deny him that opportunity. They are no longer together, and Hailey is now in a new relationship, happily raising Kinsley, while Matthew remains a devoted father.

Hailey is working as a CNA and is focused on building her career full-time while continuing her studies. She identifies strongly as Kinsley’s mom and prioritizes raising her daughter, dedicating herself to her care and upbringing. Matthew, on the other hand, has had some legal troubles; in 2022, he was reportedly arrested on robbery charges, though he now keeps a low profile. He also has another daughter, Levi, with Hailey Tilford, and after some controversy, he has claimed her as his own. Beyond that, not much is publicly known about his current life.

Rilah and Anthony Do Not Speak to Each Other

Rilah Ferrer and Anthony Vanelli’s relationship on the season was far from smooth. Early on, there was uncertainty about the father of Rilah’s child, and once it was confirmed, Anthony was not as involved as she had hoped. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malayah, in 2019, but their relationship quickly deteriorated. That same year, Rilah filed charges of domestic violence against him, and in 2023, he was convicted of aggravated battery. He served time in prison and was later released under a parole-style community control and probation program, which included court-mandated treatment. Rilah has stated that she has kept him away from their daughter and has moved on with her life.

While Anthony has kept a low profile since his release, Rilah has clearly moved forward with her life. She revealed that she has started dating a new partner and is expecting a baby with him, due to arrive in the summer of 2026. She is having another daughter and is very excited about this new chapter. Rilah seems focused on her personal life and goals, embracing the changes and keeping busy with everything she is building for herself and her family.

Tyra and Alex Broke Up Years Ago

Tyra Boisseau and Alex Wilson’s journey on the season was full of ups and downs, and they continued appearing in later seasons as well. They had started dating in 2012 and were together for about eight years when their daughter, Layla, was born. Their relationship faced many challenges, with constant arguments contributing to their breakup. They did reconcile for a time, but in season 5, it was revealed that Alex had been unfaithful. He was expecting a baby with Hannah Cole. Since then, they have remained separated and are focused on co-parenting, with no romantic involvement between them.

When the news of the affair came out, Tyra gained quite a bit of attention and even ran a YouTube channel with vlogs. However, she has since slowed things down and focused on her career. She obtained her esthetician license and is now practicing professionally. Tyra also has another child, though she hasn’t shared whether she’s dating or seeing someone. For now, she seems to be concentrating on this new chapter of her life and building a stable path for herself and her family. Alex has another kid now, but he has taken a backseat from the public eye and keeps a low profile.

Read More: Unexpected Season 2: Where are They Now?