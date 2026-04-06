Unexpected Season 2: Where are They Now? Who Are Still Together?

TLC’s ‘Unexpected’ shows a different side of teen pregnancy, not as a simple or straightforward experience that everyone goes through in the same way. Through the couples it features, the show highlights the different circumstances they come from and the challenges they face. In Season 2, three new couples joined, along with some former cast members whose journeys continued, showing how their stories unfolded and how they managed their situations.

Note: Lexus Scheller and Shayden Massey returned for season 2, after featuring in season 1. You can read about them in our season 1 coverage.

Laura and Taylor Have Moved On From Each Other

Laura Barron and Taylor Strawmyer had their baby, Lucas, while filming their season, and they wanted to build a family together. They got married and even welcomed a second child in 2019, a baby boy named Leo. They were planning to have a third child as well, but Laura later shared that she had a miscarriage. In June 2020, they announced that they were ending their relationship. Laura then moved back to Indiana and has since found a new partner, Andrew Taylor. In 2024, they were blessed with a daughter, Carmen. Tylor remains very involved with Lucas and Leo and feels grateful to have them in his life.

Laura seems to be thriving in life and is doing many things she is proud of today. She joined Ivy Tech Community College in 2022 and is currently completing her nursing degree, which she is expected to finish in 2026. Alongside her studies, she is also working as an associate at ALDI USA to support herself and her family, and she appears to be on a path she truly values. Tylor, on the other hand, previously served in the Navy but left in 2020. After that, he began working in construction and has continued in that field since then. He also remains focused on his role as a father and staying present in his children’s lives.

Chloe and Max Are Leading Separate Lives

Chloe always admitted that she wanted to focus on her studies and finish college, and that is exactly what she did. She completed her degree in Graphic Design from Arizona State University and has been working as a freelancer since February 2025. Now 24, she leads a full and fulfilling life, building it around her daughter and maintaining close friendships. Max, on the other hand, seems to have turned a new page in his life and comes across as a man of faith. He has also focused on his physical health and personal growth, working to become the person he always wanted to be, and appears to be doing well, healing, and moving forward.

Much of the relationship between Chloe Mendoza and Max Schenzel involved ongoing tension between Max and Chloe’s mother. They had been together for a year when they found out about the pregnancy, and her mother was not happy. She did not approve of Max due to his past run-ins with the law and other issues. In 2018, when their daughter Ava was born, the three came together and started living in Tempe, Florida. However, their relationship was short-lived. In February 2020, they broke up after Chloe discovered that Max had relapsed. Since then, they have ended their relationship completely and do not appear to be part of each other’s lives at all.

Emiley and Diego Have Ended Their Relationship

Emiley Noack and Diego Reyes were one of the most turbulent couples of the season, and their relationship never had a strong start. They experienced many clashes with each other as well as with their families. In the midst of this, in 2018, their daughter Aria was born. The couple soon broke up afterward, and Diego went on to enlist in the Army. Emiley began dating someone named Hunter, but neither of them has shared recent details about their lives. They are not very cordial with each other, and while they may be managing co-parenting responsibilities, it does not appear that they are doing so very effectively.

Emiley has taken a step back from the public spotlight and appears to be working as a Business Developer for Rockwater Associated, a role she has held since 2022. She completed her education at Western Oklahoma State College. Diego, similarly, has shared very little about his personal life, other than that he is married to Shan and they have a son named Ray together. The couple seems focused on building their lives privately and prefers not to attract much attention to themselves. Both appear to be pursuing stability in their careers and family life while staying out of the public eye.

Read More: Unexpected Season 1: Where are They Now?