In the fifth episode of ‘Unforgotten’ season 4, Cassie and Sunny investigate all the witnesses who were present during Walsh’s death. None of them choose to divulge the truth, with the exception of Fiona, who narrates the entire incident leading up to the mess. To know more about what transpires in episode 5 of the crime drama, you can go through our comprehensive recap at the bottom. Now, let us take a glance at everything that the season 4 finale might reveal!

Unforgotten Season 4 Finale Release Date

The season finale, i.e., ‘Unforgotten’ season 4 episode 6 is set to release on August 15, 2021, at 9 pm ET on PBS. Before its stateside release, the season 4 finale premiered on March 29, 2021, on ITV.

Where to Watch Unforgotten Season 4 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘Unforgotten’ season 4 episode 6 on PBS at the date and time mentioned above. It will also be available to stream live on PBS’ official website. If you want to revisit the older episodes of the show, you may head to Amazon Prime Video, where the fourth season is available under PBS Masterpiece for $5.99/month after a free trial.

Seasons 1-3 can be watched with a normal subscription to the service. You can additionally live stream the show on Youtube TV and DirecTV. The episodes of ‘Unforgotten’ are also available on-demand on Apple TV, Google Play Store, iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft Store,

Unforgotten Season 4 Finale Spoilers

In the sixth and final episode of ‘Unforgotten’ season 4, Sunny and his team will try to trace the pen back to its owner. If it belongs to someone acquainted with Walsh, it will be declared a murder. Otherwise, they will have no choice but to close the case tagging it as an accidental death. After Sunny’s last meeting with Fiona, the list of suspects has narrowed down. Here’s a preview for the final episode of season 4!

Unforgotten Season 4 Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode of ‘Unforgotten’ season 4, Cassie is denied entry into her father’s house, so she has no option but to seek comfort in her partner John’s presence. As far as Matthew Walsh’s case is concerned, Ram knows he might go to jail thanks to a conspiracy in the police department, even though he has nothing to do with the murder. He was only present in the bar where Walsh was seen for the last time before disappearing. Walsh is responsible for sexually assaulting a woman.

Based on new information, a body was being dragged that fateful evening. Liz was present too, which now gives Eugenia a chance to blackmail her. In an interview with Cassie and Sunny, Liz denies her involvement in the accident. Elsewhere, Dean tells his wife that the smuggling from France is due to a loan he had to repay. Cassie and Sunny go to Dean’s mother to learn more about him and instead end up reuniting the mother-son duo. When the police finally show up at Fiona’s, she immediately lets her guard down and narrates every second of what happened that night.

According to Fiona, Walsh accidentally tripped and got stabbed by a fountain, so his murder was not premeditated at any cost. Ram had accompanied him that night, and Dean showed up shortly after only to make sure they didn’t invite any trouble. When Walsh finally collapsed, Ram failed to revive him despite his best efforts. This ultimately prompted them to get Fogerty to discard the body. Cassie and his team now finally have something to work on. In the end, we see Cassie driving to her father’s place with hopes of reconciliation, but a car smashes into the driver’s seat of her car.

