Update on Paskho from Shark Tank

ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ season 13’s premiere episode introduced Patrick Robinson and his lifestyle apparel company Paskho, which prides itself on being community made and eco-friendly. The interesting idea of using an apparel brand to fight pollution and unemployment made fans curious to know more about the company. Well, here’s what we found out!

Paskho: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

The mastermind behind the interesting idea, Patrick Robinson, has had an impressive career in the fashion industry. After completing his education at the Parsons School of Design, he went on to work for top-level designer brands like Giorgio Armani, Anne Klein, and Gap. Furthermore, before Paskho, Patrick founded another design brand that ran from 1996-2002 and sold products to numerous specialty retailers.

With immense experience in the fashion industry, Patrick started Paskho in the early 2010s as an environmentally friendly apparel company. He was concerned by the massive contribution of the fashion industry to pollution and wanted to come up with a sustainable method of production. Paskho did quite well during its initial years as Patrick decided to compete against the very brands he worked for. However, the company’s “community-made” project in 2020 pushed it further into the limelight.

Patrick witnessed the Covid-19 pandemic run riot through the whole world and even the United States. As a result, employment was at an all-time low as people struggled to survive. Moreover, with most fashion companies outsourcing their production to other countries, domestic employment in the fashion industry took further hits. Thus, to solve this problem, he decided to outsource all his production to under-resourced communities inside the United States.

Through the “community-made” initiative, he connects the makers directly with the consumers in order to make the process as seamless as possible. Additionally, such makers, who work from their homes, are given around $25-$35 an hour and are not discriminated from other full-time employees. Moreover, Patrick also claims that his production process is much more sustainable and eco-friendly than the traditional process most apparel companies use.

Paskho: Where Are They Now?

When it comes to their mission, Paskho has been immensely influential in providing jobs within the US. Within a year, Patrick claims that he has given jobs to numerous people and paid out approximately a quarter-million dollars in wages. His “community-made” line turned out to be massively successful and even helped Patrick feature on popular publications like Forbes. 2020 proved to be a landmark year for Paskho as it passed numerous milestones on its way to sustainable production. Additionally, Patrick even launched the Paskho Cares initiative through which they donate a percentage of their proceeds to non-profit organizations.

Paskho has always maintained high standards and has kept up its reputation in the market when it comes to quality. At present, they offer a whole range of men’s and women’s apparel, which can be purchased on their official website or on Amazon. Moreover, even after being a luxury brand and competing with the top names in fashion, Paskho apparel is comparatively affordable and easy on the pocket. With Patrick putting his heart into the designs and the makers producing them with a whole lot of care, the Paskho experience is sure to delight anyone and everyone.

