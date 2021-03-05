‘Shark Tank’ is a business-themed reality show, which provides a platform for budding entrepreneurs to secure funding for their novel, innovative business ideas. The entrepreneurs present their products that they feel might have the potential to earn boundless profits. A panel of industry leaders, known as the Sharks, decide whether the business is profitable to invest in and then come up with a funding offer. One such innovative product, Pinch Me Therapy Dough, featured in season 12. The product, which aims at relieving tension, got us intrigued to find out how far the company has come in terms of its growth, and here is everything we found out!

Pinch Me Therapy Dough: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

This new twist on aromatherapy was first thought of by its creator Nancy Rothner. A clinical hypnotherapist specializing in stress reduction, Rothner was a first-hand witness to how tension can badly affect our bodies and minds. She wanted a product that would help her clients relax outside of the one-on-one therapy she provides. She wanted a non-prescription, drug-free relief supplement that people under stress could use without any side effects. Pinch Me Therapy Dough was born out of her vision to create a simple and holistic stress reduction technique that can be used anywhere and at any time.

Pinch Me Therapy Dough is a squishable compound that was developed on the idea of the proven scientific methodology of providing relaxation through color and scent. The scents used in the dough were carefully curated for their pleasantly pacifying properties and their ability to trigger positive feelings. Its pliant texture and calming colors were also professionally designed to make the human mind focus on relaxation and away from stress. The dough is designed to naturally channel relief through the senses and make a person face their stressors with a clear, re-focused mind.

Each container is infused with spa-quality oils and subtle hues that act as calming agents. Rothner says that the process of Pinch Me Therapy Dough is two-fold in nature. It occupies one’s hands and offers a distraction to draw attention away from one’s mind. It also relaxes muscles and reduces tension. Each 6-ounce container of Pinch Me sells for $24.99 inclusive of shipping, and there is a $3 discount for additional containers in the same order. Marketed for all ages above 4, it is available in 12 different scents and has been designed to last for hundreds of uses.

Pinch Me Therapy Dough: Where Are They Now?

After its launch in 2014, Pinch Me Therapy Dough was available through its website, where it generated modest sales. To increase sales, Rothner started including the dough in celebrity gift bags which were handed out at the American Music Awards. This earned her a fan in Actress Nikki Soohoo of Pretty Little Liars fame. Rothner says that she hasn’t done a lot of marketing, but she traveled to a lot of trade shows to get the dough in front of retailers.

Rothner’s idea finally paid off when she was approached by representatives of The Gourmet, a popular retail website with 2.5 million subscribers, to have her product featured on their site. This gave her the exposure she needed to get her product into the spotlight. After her success with Pinch Me dough, Rothner released a new product called Mist Me Therapy Spritz, a holistic stress reduction tool that uses smell to calm the mind. The Mist Me Spritz can be bought on the Pinch Me Dough website.

Rothner has also taken the COVID-19 crisis in her stride and launched her own brand of unscented hand-sanitizers on her website. Currently, Pinch Me Therapy Dough can be bought through its own website as well as online retail giants such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble. It can also be purchased from Walmart. If reviews are to go by, the product has been extremely successful since launch and has helped numerous people deal with stress in their daily lives.

