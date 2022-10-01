Is Uzaki-chan Season 2 on Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, or Hulu?

‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!’ is a romantic-comedy anime that is inspired by the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Take. The show follows Hana Uzaki, a freshman who reunites with her former friend and upperclassman Shinichi Sakurai in college, only to realize that he has changed from an outgoing young man to an introverted soul who just likes to spend time alone. Instead of giving him his space, Uzaki likes to put Shinichi on the spot and makes his life chaotic. Meanwhile, Shinichi for some reason decides to put up with his antics and deep down even likes to have her around- despite all problems that she puts him in.

First released on July 10, 2020, the show received praise from both viewers and critics alike. Now, that its’ second season is about to release, fans must be curious about its streaming details. In case you wish to learn more about the same, then we have got you covered.

What is Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2 About?

Following the unexpected romantic turn in the season 1 finale, the latest installment of the show will follow Hana and Shinichi as they finally come to terms with the fact that their relationship is more than just friendship. While the duo will be pushed toward each other by their families and friends, the romantic relationship will not come naturally to them as they struggle to confess. Meanwhile, a school festival will be one of the main storylines of the new episodes in which the eccentric duo is expected to share some memorable moments with each other.

Is Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2 on Netflix?

The streaming giant’s massive catalog of anime shows and movies does not include the rom-com series. However, if you plan to watch something similar, then we recommend watching ‘Ouran High School Host Club.’

Is Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2 on Hulu?

No, ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double’ is not available on Hulu as of now. People who are looking for anime of the same genre will probably enjoy watching ‘My Love Story!!‘

Is Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include the rom-com anime. Since the show is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon, one can instead watch other somewhat similar shows like ‘My Girlfriend is Shobitch.’

Is Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!’ season 2 is all set to premiere on Crunchyroll starting October 1, 2022. People who have a subscription can watch the anime here.

Is Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2 on Funimation?

Funimation subscribers can stream ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!’ and check for the availability of ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double’ here.

Where to Watch Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2 Online?

Since the anime is premiering on Crunchyroll, VRV subscribers will also be able to watch all the latest episodes. Subscribers can find ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Double’ on the official website.

How to Stream Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out Season 2 for Free?

Funimation and Crunchyroll both come with a 14-day free trial, while VRV offers people a 30-day time period to experience its services. In case, you also plan to watch the anime, then you can use any one of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite shows online only after paying the subscription fee of the streaming platform.

