Netflix’s ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ season 9 featured a special New Year episode, which originally premiered as ‘The Great New Year Baking Show.’ The festive edition brought back former contestants, giving them another opportunity to take on a fresh series of fun baking challenges. Val Stones and Selasi Gbormittah, who had first appeared together in season 7 of the original series, already shared an easy rapport and knew how to work as a team. Their experience in working together gave them an edge and helped them secure the win despite facing some equally strong competition.

Val Stones and Selasi Gbormittah Impressed the Judges in all Three Challenges

Val Stones and Selasi Gbormittah impressed the judges across all three rounds with a series of imaginative festive creations. For the opening challenge, they prepared at least 12 savory pies using shortcrust pastry, arranging them into an elaborate Christmas tree display. The technical round proved particularly successful for the duo, who expertly produced six elegant entremets inspired by the New Year celebrations, earning themselves the top spot in the challenge. For the final showstopper, the contestants had to bring a memorable Christmas movie scene to life through their baking. The pair completed their impressive run with a towering festive biscuit creation, rounding off a strong performance that ultimately secured their victory.

Val Stones is Connected to Many Philanthropic Endeavors Today

Val Stones first appeared on ‘The Great British Bake Off’ in 2016. She introduced herself as a former school headteacher with a passion for baking. The experience proved to be the beginning of a new chapter in her professional life. She went on to establish herself as a food writer, publishing her cookbook, ‘The Cake Whisperer’, in 2018. She also became a familiar face on the food festival circuit, regularly making guest appearances and conducting baking masterclasses alongside fellow contestant Louise Williams. However, these public engagements gradually became less frequent during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has gotten back to being a part of local events and competitions, and is often warmly welcomed for the champion she is.

In 2017, Val launched Val Stones Baker Ltd., an initiative through which she appears to pursue her various baking-related ventures. She also returned to the festive edition of the baking competition in 2017, taking part in the Christmas special. Beyond the kitchen, Val seems to have retained her adventurous spirit and enthusiasm for staying active. In October 2026, she took on a climb up Burrow Mump, Somerset. She continues to enjoy getting outdoors and challenging herself. Gardening is another interest she pursues, which she also shared with her sister. Val has also used her public platform to support causes close to her heart.

Val has collaborated with kitchen appliance brand Magimix and spoken openly about being diagnosed with osteoporosis in her early 50s. Her experience has led her to work with the Royal Osteoporosis Society, helping bring attention to the condition. Philanthropy has been another consistent part of her journey. She previously raised funds for the NSPCC, including undertaking a walk along the Great Wall of China in support of the charity. While Val has shared glimpses of her professional life, she prefers to keep most family details away from the public eye. She has described herself as a mother, grandmother, wife and sister. These roles remain important to her beyond her identity as a baker and television personality, and she makes sure to make time for her family in her busy schedule.

Selasi Gbormittah is Enjoying His New Responsibilities as a Father

When Selasi Gbormittah made his television debut on ‘The Great British Bake Off’ in 2016, he was working as a banker and had little intention of leaving the financial industry. Baking had entered his life as a hobby after he moved from Ghana to the UK, and he had continued to nurture it alongside his professional commitments. His appearance on the show, where he eventually emerged as a finalist, brought the hobby into the spotlight and fulfilled many of the wishes he had associated with the experience. Following his television success, he appeared on ‘This Morning’ in November 2016 and partnered with Vita Coco in early 2017 to develop pancake recipes.

However, television exposure did not mean that Selasi abandoned his banking career. He continued building his professional experience, first working at Barclays, where he held several positions between 2009 and 2014, including Personal Banker, PPI Operations Team Leader and RCA Analyst. He subsequently joined Deutsche Bank in November 2014, beginning a career that has now spanned more than a decade. His responsibilities have included client services, relationship management and client account oversight. Since February 2024, he has served as Regional Lead for People Strategy across the UK and Ireland and Europe, excluding Germany. His work involves developing regional people strategies, strengthening workplace relationships and overseeing initiatives across multiple countries. He studied Economics and Finance at Nottingham Trent University, which also recognized him with its Outstanding Alumni Award in December 2021.

Away from his banking responsibilities, Selasi has continued to make room for his love of food. He regularly shares recipes and baking ideas, with his more recent content also featuring baby-friendly food and recipes. This newer dimension of his cooking journey is particularly sweet, especially as he has entered fatherhood. He celebrated his child’s first birthday by making a Snoopy-themed cake. In October 2026, he also enjoyed a family holiday in Mauritius. It is lovely to see how the former Bake Off finalist has continued to explore his culinary interests while embracing new experiences as a father, without giving up the banking career he was once so determined to pursue.

Read More: Nikki: Where is The Great British Baking Show Contestant Now?