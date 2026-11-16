As the son of homemaker Camila Valencia and singer Everardo “El Gallo” Elizalde, Valentín Elizalde Valencia was just a young boy when he first developed a passion for music. He thus chose to follow in his then-late father’s footsteps as he grew older, resulting in him earning the moniker of “El Gallo de Oro.” Unfortunately, though, everything was pulled from underneath his feet when he was fatally shot after a concert on November 25, 2006. The details of this entire heinous incident, along with the ensuing investigations as well as suspicions, have since been chronicled in HBO Max’s ‘The Killing of the Golden Rooster.’

How Did Valentín Elizalde Earn His Money?

Since Valentín Elizalde’s father was professional singer Everardo “El Gallo” Elizalde, he grew up surrounded by music at every turn. In fact, as explored in the aforementioned docuseries, he used to spend a lot of time with his old man at whatever arena or location he was playing if it was close to their home. He thus learned a lot about stage setups, live performances, and concert technicalities when he was just a youngster, only for it to ignite his own love for music and singing. He sadly lost his father-turned-mentor at the tender age of 13 to a brutal car accident, but he still never once lost sight of their shared passion.

Therefore, upon graduating from high school, Valentín seriously began to pursue a career in the music industry and reportedly made his debut with a cover of one of his father’s songs. He then sang live for the first time at a local festival in Bacame Nuevo, Sonora, on June 24, 1998, which gave him enough momentum to secure a record deal with Ayana Musical. Little did he know when he first started chasing his dream that he would eventually become known not for who his father was but for his own charm, humor, and off-key regional style.

Valentín released his debut studio album with the title ‘Amor que Muere’ (‘Dying Love’) in 1998, which he happily followed with ‘Regresan los Mafiosos’ (‘The Mobsters Return’) in 1999. He then put out ‘Traición Federal’ (‘Federal Betrayal’) in 2000, ’17 Éxitos en Honor a Mi Padre’ (’17 Hits in Honor of My Father’) in 2001, and ‘Y Se Parece a Ti’ (‘It Reminds Me of You’) in 2002. The ensuing two years were especially lucrative for him as he gave his beloved fans four more albums, all the while continuously touring not only in Mexico but also in the US.

Valentín’s discography includes ‘Mi Satisfacción’ (‘My Satisfaction’) in 2003, ‘Corridos Entre Amigos’ (‘Corridos Among Friends’) in 2003, ‘Herencia Mexicana’ (‘Mexican Heritage’) in 2004, and ‘Volveré a Amar’ (‘I Will Love Again’) in 2004. He then released his last two albums – ‘Soy Así’ (‘This is Who I Am’) in 2005 and ‘Vencedor’ (‘Victor’) in 2006 – unaware they would actually be his final pieces of work, as he would be gunned down after a concert on November 25, 2006. According to records, he was ambushed on the exit road along Expo-Feria Fairgrounds and Boulevard Miguel Hidalgo in Reynosa minutes after leaving at roughly 3 am; he died from the wounds he suffered after taking at least 20 bullets.

Valentín Elizalde’s Net Worth

Although Valentín was incredibly successful in his field as a Banda/regional singer, none of his albums ever reached the Top 20 on the national charts while he was alive. However, following his untimely demise, not only did most of his records become bestsellers, but he was also posthumously nominated for the 2007 Grammy Awards for Best Banda Album. That same year, in 2007, 4 additional albums were released under his name, comprising mostly songs he had once written alone or with trusted collaborators but never got the chance to share with the world. They are: ‘La Playa’ (‘The Beach’), ‘Lobo Domesticado’ (‘Domesticated Wolf’), ‘Más Allá del Mar’ (‘Beyond the Sea’), and ’15 Éxitos’ (’15 Hits’).

As for Valentín’s overall affluence, even though he was never public about his assets, finances, or investments, it goes without saying that he’d managed to accumulate significant wealth. As per records, he made close to 4.5 million pesos (roughly $2.5 million) per week at the height of his career, which translates to him essentially charging 1.5 million pesos (over $80,000) per concert/performance. He was reportedly also a prolific real estate investor, owning several homes he’d set up for passive rental income across various cities in his homeland, which further added to his value. Therefore, taking all these factors into account, along with his expenses as a musician, life on the road, and being a father of three, we estimate that Valentín’s net worth was 35 million pesos ($19 million) at the time of his death.

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