Vanderpump Villa Renewed For Season 2 at Hulu

The escapades at Château Rosabelle are just getting started! Hulu has reportedly renewed the reality series ‘Vanderpump Villa’ for season 2. Even though the streaming platform hasn’t announced it, the casting process, which is currently underway, for the second installment makes it clear that the third ‘Vanderpump Rules’ spin-off is on the way. The upcoming season’s filming will begin in Europe on an undisclosed date.

So far in the first installment, Lisa Vanderpump unveiled her meticulously curated château in Southern France and promised a luxurious experience to the first guests who checked in. As the newly hired staff grapple with personal tensions, they must also navigate the challenge of orchestrating an elaborate marriage proposal for a guest during a high-profile event. Meanwhile, a “Rebirth” party at the château led to romantic entanglements among a close circle of friends, with Eric facing management challenges amid pushback from Stephen and Lisa.

As the season progressed and romantic feelings developed between two female staff members for the same co-worker, tensions rose, and drama spilled over to the front of the house when a new group of guests arrived with their own issues. With five episodes remaining to air, the arrival of eligible bachelors at the château may add fuel to the fire, likely paving the way for revelations and questioning of relationships among the staff members.

In the second season, the viewers can anticipate a luxurious and drama-filled atmosphere at Lisa Vanderpump’s Château Rosabelle. With the groundwork laid in season 1, expect even more intricate personal tensions among the staff as they strive to maintain impeccable service while navigating their own relationships and conflicts. As new guests arrive with their own challenges and desires, the drama is guaranteed to escalate, leading to unexpected twists and revelations.

The production is seeking guests to elevate their “special occasion to extraordinary heights” with “unparalleled celebration and luxurious stay” at Lisa’s villa. The selected event or events will be planned and hosted by Lisa. Therefore, we can expect a bachelor or bachelorette party, vow renewal, friend reunion, birthday celebration, or anniversary party in the second installment. The casting process extends to hospitality professionals, fine-dining servers, mixologists and bartenders, butlers, estate managers, party planners, housekeepers, chefs, sous chefs, and line cooks.

Read More: Top Chef Renewed For Season 22 at Bravo