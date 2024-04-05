Veba Baby on Shark Tank: Baby Feeding Made Smarter and Safer

Newborns must be treated delicately, and the main focus should be their health. Since babies get all their nutrients from the mother’s breast milk, it is important to ensure that it is not spoiled. Veba Baby is a company that works towards providing you with a baby bottle monitor that gives you a signal when the milk has expired. The founders of Veba Baby were honored to pitch their business in front of the sharks in the 15th season of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ while hoping to secure a deal with at least one of them so that they could take the company to newer heights.

Veba Baby: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Veon Brewster moved from Jamaica to the States with her family, early on in her life. Having a passion for education, engineering, and technology from an early age, she studied various courses, including Portfolio-Art Direction from Miami Ad School, a BA in Mass Communication/Media Studies from the University of South Florida, and an MS in Global Strategic Communications from Florida International University. While he was studying, he was employed as an intern at The Tampa Tribune and Gotham Advertising and Design. Her passion for computer science and qualifications kickstarted her career as a Manager in the Social Marketing team at Zimmerman Advertising, where she worked from August 2010 to June 2013.

Next, Veon landed a job at PwC as an Experienced Associate in Analytics & Digital Strategy. She moved up the ladder in the same company through her determination and hard work as she became a Senior Associate after three years of working in the company. Then, in June 2020, she earned the position of Manager of the User Experience Department at PwC. In 2019, Veon married Sean Brewster after spending several years together. Soon, she became a mother, and everything changed for her. One of the issues that she faced while taking care of her newborn was the overproduction of breast milk, which is something that several new mothers face.

Things got all the more complicated when her beloved baby caught a fever and severe colic because of feeding on spoiled milk. Immediately, she was determined to do something about this problem. Thus, she used her years of experience in the tech industry and engineering background to come up with an accurate method to keep track of breast milk. So, Veon and her husband Sean came up with Veba Baby in July 2021. While the couple worked on Veba Baby, Veon continued working elsewhere, probably to fund their new business venture. For instance, she was employed as Director of Digital Strategy at Salesforce. Currently, she is also a UX Research Program Lead at Google.

Veba Baby focuses on giving parents the support they lack in the area of storing and keeping track of the breast milk that they feed their precious newborns. The Veba Baby Bottle Monitor ensures that the parents provide only the highest quality of breast milk, free from any kinds of harmful contaminants, to help their children’s optimal growth and health. Making automatic adjustments based on the guidelines and data from the WHO and CDC, Veba Baby gives parents peace of mind, and they never have to worry about mistakenly feeding their baby spoiled milk.

The smart monitor consists of a built-in timer that automatically begins when a bottle is prepared. While staying attached to the bottle, its thermo-detector monitors the ambient temperature of the milk and adjusts the expiration. Not only that but the sensor in the Veba Baby Bottle Monitor also keeps updating the expiration for the milk in the bottle. Its intuitive app allows the parents to make the most of several other smart features, such as tracking meal quantity, expiration reminders, feeding sessions, and locating misplaced bottles through the Find My Bottle feature.

Veba Baby Update: Where Are They Now?

Based in Coral Springs, Florida, Veba Baby, ever since its inception, has had the opportunity to become a part of various events besides ‘Shark Tank.’ For instance, the brand has participated in Techstars Atlanta, PregoExpo, CES, and the World E-commerce Awards. Thanks to its achievements, Veba Baby has been awarded the 2024 Twice Picks Awards and was also featured in Forbes. Having raised considerable amount of funds with the help of an investor in March 2023, the company has made some huge waves in just a few years of its existence.

You can purchase the Veba Baby Bottle Monitor directly from Veba’s official website. The price for one smart monitor is listed at $129. However, if you buy a pair, you can get two monitors at a discounted price of $116.50 each. Besides that, you can find the product on Amazon at the same price. In October 2023, Veon and Sean showcased Veba Baby products at the Prego Expo, allowing them to gain more exposure for the brand.

