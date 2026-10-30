Verónica Casarrubia Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

HBO Max’s docuseries, ‘Cannibal Poet,’ sheds light on several heartbreaking homicides, including the tragic murder of 24-year-old Verónica Consuelo Martínez Casarrubia. In April 2004, she had set out from home to purchase some medicine but never returned. Less than a week later, her dismembered remains were discovered in Chimalhuacán, State of Mexico. As the authorities worked to establish what had happened, they uncovered a chain of mysterious deaths. Additionally, the docuseries features a detailed interview with her mother, discussing the days leading up to her murder and how it left a profound impact on their family.

Verónica Casarrubia’s Dismembered Remains Were Found Near a Cemetery

Verónica Consuelo Martínez Casarrubia arrived as a beacon of light in the lives of Judith Casarrubia Reynoso and her partner in 1980. While growing up, she always received an abundance of affection and support from her parents. She had also formed an unbreakable bond with her loving brothers, who were always protective of her. Verónica was often described as a responsible individual, and she always made sure to welcome people from different walks of life into her world. According to her mother, after completing her education, Verónica began her career as a cleaner at the Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl branch of the pharmacy chain Similares.

However, over time, Verónica’s dedication and hard work helped her become the Manager at that pharmacy branch. Once she stepped into adulthood, she got into a relationship. It wasn’t long before she and her partner tied the knot, and within the next few years, they welcomed their two daughters and a son. Unfortunately, cracks soon began appearing in her marriage, leading to her separation. Around the same time, Verónica formed a good friendship with a new coworker, Juan Carlos Monroy Pérez. He eventually introduced her to a man named José Luis Calva Zepeda. Soon after, José and Verónica began dating, before she moved in with him. However, they were unable to work out their relationship.

Hence, Verónica moved in with another former boyfriend in early April 2004. The situation took a turn on April 24, when she left home to buy some medicine but didn’t return. Although her loved ones filed a missing person’s report, the search for her didn’t yield any results. On April 30, officials discovered the dismembered remains of a woman placed inside two cardboard boxes near the San Agustín Cemetery in Chimalhuacán, State of Mexico. Although the medical examiner was unable to establish the woman’s identity, he determined that her cause of death was asphyxiation by strangulation. Ultimately, in May 2005, the search for Verónica came to a heartbreaking end when Judith identified the woman’s remains as her daughter’s.

Officials Focused on Juan Monroy Pérez Due to His Connection With Verónica

During the initial investigation, Judith told the officials that she suspected José and Juan were responsible for the disappearance and death of Verónica. Reports state that when Juan was questioned, he insisted he had only introduced José and Verónica and that he had no information about her location. Judith claimed on the show that her daughter and José’s relationship came to an end because he had become increasingly violent toward her. She further alleged that he had threatened Verónica that he would harm her family if she didn’t move in with him before she finally decided to leave. It is worth noting that those allegations were not substantiated by any evidence.

The investigation into the death of Verónica gradually stalled until October 8, 2007, when authorities arrested José after finding the remains of 30-year-old Alejandra Galeana Garavito. According to official reports, Judith once again contacted law enforcement and emphasized that she believed he and Juan were responsible for her daughter’s death. Once detectives began digging deeper, they discovered a letter that the 24-year-old had submitted at the public prosecutor’s office in March 2004. In that letter, Verónica alleged that Juan had stolen around 50,000 pesos from her. Furthermore, officials theorized that there was a possibility Juan was an accomplice of José in the murder of Verónica.

The Killer’s Initial Statements to the Officials Led to His Conviction

Juan was finally arrested on October 19, 2007. He was initially held at the Villarreal Hotel in Nezahualcóyotl under a 30-day arraigo, which is an investigative detention order. However, his days of detention ultimately extended to almost 60 days. Official records state that in detention, he claimed he had visited José’s apartment on April 28, 2004, where he had seen Verónica on the bed. In his statements, Juan went on to allege that he saw José strangle her before dismembering her. Juan also claimed that he helped José in disposing of the remains. However, his statements were contradicted when Verónica’s alleged killer denied having any involvement in the crime.

Juan was finally charged with aggravated homicide in connection with the 24-year-old’s murder on December 19, 2007. Following that, in another one of his statements, he alleged that José had threatened to harm his family members if he refused to help in transporting the remains. According to the show, Juan’s case eventually proceeded to a trial, following which the judge convicted him of aggravated murder with premeditation and advantage. However, it is essential to note that his sentencing details remain unclear. Furthermore, José was never convicted in any of the murder cases since he died by suicide in his prison cell on December 11, 2007.

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