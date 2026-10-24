Michael Harding Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

Michael L. Harding, lovingly known as Mike, was an affectionate father and successful businessman. Unfortunately, the life of the 53-year-old came to an unexpected end in September 2022, when he was shot dead in Burkesville, Kentucky. CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Mansion Above Dale Hollow Lake’ explores the pieces of evidence that led officials to the killer during the investigation. Furthermore, the episode sheds light on the circumstances surrounding the case through in-depth interviews with Michael’s children and the detectives who helped crack it.

Michael Harding’s Remains Were Found Six Days After He Went Missing

Michael L. Harding, affectionately known as Mike, arrived as a ray of sunshine in his parents’ lives. Although very little information is publicly available about his childhood, it is known that he was often described as outgoing. His positive outlook toward life helped him make several friends along the way. After completing formal education, Michael’s desire to serve his country led him to join the US Army and later the Navy. Eventually, he returned to civilian life and fully embraced his entrepreneurial drive. It paved the path for him to establish Around the Clock Heating and Air in Sacramento, California. Through the venture, Michael provided repair services as an HVAC Technician/Repairman.

As Michael stepped into adulthood, he entered a relationship and soon after tied the knot. Over the next few years, he and his partner welcomed their children, Heather Cavalieri and Steven Harding, into the world. Unfortunately, Michael and his wife were unable to work out their marriage, resulting in their separation. He believed he got a second chance at love when he crossed paths with Julie Harding. They soon began dating and gradually grew closer before finally getting married. As Julie planned for her retirement, she and Michael purchased a beautiful home in Celina, Tennessee, in October 2019. Meanwhile, he moved his business to Tennessee. By 2022, he was staying in Celina while Julie was living in her California home for work.

On September 20, 2022, Michael was reported missing after his family and friends grew concerned when they were unable to contact him. Officials wasted no time in launching a missing-persons investigation and conducting an extensive search. On September 26, officials received a 911 call around 1:03 pm from a realtor and his clients when they discovered the remains of a man inside a cottage on Glasgow Road in Burkesville, Kentucky. When authorities arrived, they identified the person as Michael and noted that he had been shot multiple times. They also recovered his cellphone from the scene. The autopsy uncovered that he was shot twice in the torso and twice in the head. Michael’s cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds.

A Burner Phone Became a Crucial Lead in the Murder Investigation

After Michael was reported missing, authorities learned from his family members that he was separated from Julie. In May 2022, she filed for divorce, which was described as contentious. Reports state that it was revealed that at the time of his death, he was dating another woman. When digital forensic experts found his cellphone on September 26, 2022, they discovered from the phone records that someone identifying himself as a realtor named James Fraser had called Michael to request his repair services. However, they noted that the call came from a prepaid burner phone. According to one of the detectives on the show, it led them to deduce that the 53-year-old was lured to the house in Burkesville.

Meanwhile, detectives checked the bank transactions of Michael and Julie. According to court records, the bank records presented by the prosecutors showed that Julie withdrew more than $200,000 from their shared bank accounts in March and May 2022, which investigators alleged occurred without his knowledge. When digital forensic experts examined Julie’s phone records, they found that from July 1, 2022, to September 8, 2022, she had called a phone number about 194 times. The number was then tracked to a man named Thomas Francis O’Donnell. According to official reports, further inspection of Thomas’ phone records uncovered that on September 19, 2022, his location was near the crime scene around 4:49 pm.

Phone Records Helped Officials Connect the Killer to Michael’s Murder

The officials eventually found out that another of Thomas’ registered phones was used in several mobile phone transactions using a tower near Julie’s California home in September 2022. Police records indicate that the experts further determined that the prepaid phone through which Michael had received a call was located together with Thomas’ phone only a few weeks before the homicide took place. On October 10, 2022, Michael’s girlfriend reported Julie to the police, accusing her of trespassing. Official reports state that the girlfriend also reported that she had custody of Michael’s dog, but Julie took him.

On October 13, 2022, the girlfriend reportedly filed a police report alleging that Julie had entered her property without permission to retrieve the dog. Julie was arrested on a misdemeanor trespassing charge on December 8. That same day, Thomas was taken into custody at the Sacramento International Airport. He was eventually extradited to Kentucky, where he was charged with the murder of Michael. Julie was released on the same day, but she was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head on December 10, 2022, in Clay County, Tennessee.

The autopsy determined that Julie had died by suicide, and no foul play was involved. According to court records, prosecutors presented evidence alleging that she had solicited and hired Thomas to kill Michael. However, it is essential to note that Julie was never formally indicted, tried or convicted of any crime related to her husband’s death ahead of her passing. The jury trial of Thomas began in April 2026. On May 1, 2026, Thomas O’Donnell was convicted of murder and was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 20 years that same month.

Read More: Amy Mullis Murder Details and Investigation Timeline