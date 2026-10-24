Where Are Michael Harding’s Kids Now?

CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Mansion Above Dale Hollow Lake’ examines the heartbreaking homicide of 53-year-old Michael “Mike” Harding on September 19, 2022, in Burkesville, Kentucky. It was followed by an intensive investigation that led to the conviction of the killer, Thomas Francis O’Donnell, in May 2026. Despite that, Michael’s family members, especially his daughter, Heather Cavalieri, and his son, Steven Harding, were left grappling with the profound loss. In the episode, both of them were interviewed, in which they discussed how their father’s untimely death impacted their lives.

Heather Cavalieri is Leading a Fulfilled Life With Her Husband and Children

Heather Cavalieri, formerly known as Heather Harding, had always been close to her father, Michael “Mike” Harding. Her life turned upside down in September 2022, when she heard from her grandmother that her father was missing. On September 26, tragedy struck the family when they learned that Michael had been shot dead inside a vacant property in Burkesville, Kentucky. During the investigation, investigators became suspicious of his second wife, Julie Harding. However, it is worth noting that she was never charged or convicted of the homicide. While speaking about Michael’s relationship with Julie, Heather stated, “I feel like he was blinded by love. He truly loved her … So, I thought he found his dream girl. But to me personally, I just, I didn’t like her.”

After Thomas Francis O’Donnell was convicted of murder, she further expressed, “We got a guilty verdict for murder, and I think right now we’re just both in shock — happy but in shock.” Before experiencing the profound loss, Heather had been building a family of her own. She found love in Jared Cavalieri as they began dating. As their connection gradually blossomed, the pair finally tied the knot on August 13, 2011, surrounded by their friends and family. Heather and Jared’s life was further filled with immense joy when they welcomed their daughter, Trin, and son, Jax, into the world.

Heather always makes sure to spend quality time with her husband and children, whether it’s going out on the weekend or taking beautiful pictures together. From time to time, she and Jared often make their way to romantic dinners at various restaurants. However, not a day passes by without her missing her father. While expressing her grief, she wrote, “Happy Birthday, Dad. Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you. I hope you know that I am trying my best to get the justice you deserve so you can finally rest in peace. My heart will never be whole again. I love you.” Even today, Heather and her brother, Steven Harding, continue to honor Michael’s legacy, often reminiscing about the good times they shared.

Steven Harding’s Personal Life Revolves Around His Wife and Son

Steven Michael Harding remembers the day Heather told him that their father was missing. While recalling what he felt after hearing the news, he shared, “It was very confusing. I don’t even think she (Heather) wanted to believe it. It didn’t make any sense.” During Thomas’ trial, Steven bravely took the stand and testified that he had never had a good relationship with Julie. However, on the show, Steven shared that despite their strained relationship, he had called Julie repeatedly to ask whether she knew his father’s whereabouts after his disappearance. Through this dark phase of his life, Steven continued to move forward with determination, receiving unwavering support from his partner, Therese Harding.

Steven and Therese have built their loving relationship on mutual respect and trust in each other. On August 28, 2021, the couple tied the knot at a breathtaking venue, surrounded by their loved ones. Their small family further grew with the birth of their beloved son. As of writing, Steven takes every opportunity to spend time with his wife and son, from playing in the snow to going on long drives together. Another significant part of his life is his pup, who is his constant cuddle partner. Beyond that, Steven continues to maintain a close bond with his mother, Debbie Love, and his sister, Heather. However, he has currently chosen to shield further information about his professional life away from the spotlight.

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