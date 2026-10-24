Thomas O’Donnell: Where is Michael Harding’s Killer Now?

The beautiful life of the 53-year-old Michael “Mike” Harding came to an abrupt halt in September 2022 when he suddenly disappeared. Sadly, his remains were found in Burkesville, Kentucky, six days after he was reported missing, prompting a homicide investigation. As the detectives searched for answers, phone records and other evidence linked a man named Thomas Francis O’Donnell to the crime. The episode titled ‘The Mansion Above Dale Hollow Lake’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ also delves deeper into the financial records that raised suspicions about Michael’s wife, Julie Harding, but she was never convicted in the case. The episode also features interviews with Michael’s loved ones and law enforcement officials.

Thomas O’Donnell Was Linked to the Murder Through His Cellphone Location

Thomas Francis O’Donnell was born sometime in December 1962. Growing up, he formed a strong bond with his sister, Sharon Goldberg. After completing his education, he entered the workforce as a Car Salesman. He eventually relocated to Houston, Texas, where he got into a relationship. However, the connection didn’t work out, leading to a breakup in 2005. Reports state that in 2006, Thomas was arrested and charged with stalking his former girlfriend, for which he was later put on probation.

In 2008, Thomas was charged with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and once again completed his probation for it. By 2022, Thomas had moved to Napa, California. He came under the radar of law enforcement when 53-year-old businessman Michael “Mike” Harding was shot dead in a house in Burkesville, Kentucky, on September 19, 2022. At the crime scene, officials discovered Michael’s phone and a call from a supposed realtor that came from a prepaid burner phone. According to court records, around the same time, officials checked the phone records of Michael’s wife, Julie Harding.

The records revealed that Julie had spoken on the phone 194 times from July 1, 2022, to September 8, 2022. That number was traced back to Thomas. According to official documents, digital forensic experts then compared the location data from Thomas’ cellphone with that of the burner phone from which Michael had received the call. The comparison ultimately uncovered that Thomas’ mobile and the burner phone were near the crime scene a few weeks before Michael was killed.

Thomas O’Donnell Was Arrested Based on Surveillance and Travel Records

Officials eventually recovered surveillance footage that captured both of their vehicles traveling toward the crime scene on that fateful day. Reports suggest that Thomas’ flight records also showed that he arrived in Nashville, Tennessee, on September 18, 2022. They also recovered a gun belonging to the 53-year-old in Thomas’ truck. As per the court documents, authorities executed a search warrant at Julie’s workplace, and they found birthday and Valentine’s Day cards, signed by a man named “Rob.”

Soon after, Thomas’ sister confirmed that he often used the name “Rob.” In November 2022, authorities were surveilling him when they observed his car parked near Julie’s house, according to reports. Investigators believed that she might have hired him to kill Michael due to their tumultuous divorce. It is worth noting that she was never charged or convicted in connection with the homicide. On December 8, 2022, Julie was arrested on unrelated trespassing charges, but she was released within a few hours.

It is important to note that Julie was never convicted of trespassing. On that same day, Thomas was taken into custody at the Sacramento International Airport and held at the Sacramento County Main Jail. He later waived his right to an extradition hearing before being extradited to Kentucky, where he was indicted on the charge of murder. On December 10, 49-year-old Julie was found dead with a gunshot wound at her house in Clay County, Tennessee. It was later determined through the autopsy report that she died by suicide.

Thomas O’Donnell is Incarcerated at a Kentucky Prison Facility Today

Following his indictment, Thomas’ jury trial finally began in April 2026. During the trial, the prosecution presented several pieces of evidence, including phone records and location data. They alleged that Julie had hired the defendant to kill Michael during their contentious divorce. The prosecution claimed that Thomas lured Michael to the house in Burkesville under the pretense of needing HVAC repairs before killing the 53-year-old. On the other hand, the defense insisted that the defendant was not the shooter and alleged that Julie had involved other men in her plan. They further claimed that Michael’s wife had set Thomas up.

On May 1, 2026, the jury convicted Thomas of the charge of murder of Michael. Later that month, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years. Although he later appealed his judgment to the Kentucky Supreme Court, the appeal remains pending. Thomas also filed a separate civil-rights lawsuit alleging that jail officials improperly read and copied confidential defense material. On October 15, 2026, the court ordered the Sixth Amendment claim against the two officials to proceed past initial screening but dismissed the other claims. As of writing, Thomas is serving his sentence at the Adair County Regional Jail in Columbia, Kentucky.

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