Julie Harding: What Happened to Michael Harding’s Wife?

In a quaint, lakeside community near Dale Hollow Lake, Tennessee, an Army and Navy veteran named Michael “Mike” Harding suddenly disappeared in September 2022, sending shockwaves across the entire community. At the time, he had been going through a contentious divorce with his estranged wife, Julie Harding. Days later, the missing persons case turned into a homicide investigation when his remains were found at a vacant property. The detectives connected a man named Thomas O’Donnell to the gruesome crime, with suspicions about Julie’s involvement in the homicidal conspiracy. CBS’ ’48 Hours: The Mansion Above Dale Hollow Lake’ chronicles the murder case of Michael and how the investigators uncovered the mystery behind it.

Police Found Links Between Julie Harding and Michael Harding’s Killer, Thomas O’Donnell

Born on February 16, 1973, in Yreka, California, Julie V. Harding was married to Michael “Mike” Harding while she worked as a commander of the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter office in Northern California. They lived in their lavish mansion near Dale Hollow Lake in Celina, Tennessee. Starting in March 2022, Julie allegedly began withdrawing thousands of dollars from their shared bank accounts without Michael’s knowledge or consent. As their marriage deteriorated, she filed for divorce in May 2022. By the end of that month, it is alleged that she had withdrawn more than $200,000 from the bank accounts. At the time, Army and Navy veteran Michael worked at an HVAC company.

According to Mike’s family and friends, he feared his estranged wife, Julie. Between July 1 and September 8, 2022, her call log reportedly recorded 194 phone calls with a man named Thomas Francis O’Donnell, a former car salesman. As per investigative reports, Thomas used a prepaid cellphone to call Michael to a vacant property on Glasgow Road in Burkesville, Kentucky, for HVAC repairs on September 19, 2022. Thomas then ambushed him and shot him to death before fleeing the scene. About a week later, on September 26, the 53-year-old man’s remains were found inside the Burkesville home while a real estate agent was showing the property to potential renters. On October 10, 2022, Michael’s then-girlfriend reportedly accused Julie of trespassing and informed the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Julie Harding Reportedly Took Her Own Life After Thomas O’Donnell’s Arrest

Over two months after Michael Harding was found dead, the police linked Thomas Francis O’Donnell to the crime and arrested him on December 8, 2022, at the Sacramento International Airport. That same day, Julie Harding was also arrested for stalking and burglary charges, but was bailed out. Two days later, on December 10, 2022, the 49-year-old California Highway Patrol officer, who was on administrative leave at the time, was found dead in the yard of the Celina, Tennessee, property, where Michael had been living. As the authorities investigated the incident, they concluded that she died of an apparent suicide with a single gunshot wound to the head. They also found a note that read, “Mike, I guess you win.”

During Thomas O’Donnell’s murder trial in 2026, the prosecution alleged that Julie was in fear of losing thousands of dollars due to the divorce, which was why she allegedly conspired with the defendant to get her estranged husband, Michael Harding, killed. The prosecutors claimed that she hired Thomas using money she allegedly withdrew from their shared bank accounts. Ultimately, on May 1, 2026, Thomas was found guilty of killing Michael. A few days later, on May 4, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years.

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