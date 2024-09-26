Vicky White’s Co-Workers: Where Are They Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Jailbreak: Love on the Run,’ officials from Lauderdale County Detention Center recall the events that transpired in 2022, wherein a corrections officer, Vicky White, ran away with a prisoner, Casey White. As the story unfolded into an eleven-day manhunt, Vicky’s colleagues, who had known her for years and looked up to her, started to wonder whether they really knew her after all. She had kept her connection with Casey a secret for such a long time that when it finally came to light, her colleagues were shocked. Since the jailbreak, Vicky’s colleagues have moved forward in their lives.

Chantelle Brown is Now a Beauty Consultant

A former administrative assistant at Lauderdale County Detention Center, Chantelle Brown now works as an independent beauty consultant for Mary Kay. The job allows her to tap into her passion for helping people make the right choice when it comes to choosing their beauty products and the right look for them. Her excellent knowledge of the products allows her to provide customers with the right advice. Additionally, Brown is also a digital creator. She harbors a love for bags and recently put her collection on sale.

Hailing from Talladega, Alabama, Brown studied drama and theatre arts at Alabama State University. In April 2024, she got a BS in Business/Commerce from the University of Phoenix, where she was also part of the National Society of Leadership and Success. She is also National Crime Information Center Certified from the US Department of Justice, issued in May 2020. Apart from this, Brown is also a loving mother to three beautiful daughters, with whom she lives in Florence, Alabama.

Joyce Brawley is Now Enjoying Retirement

Former Hall Officer at Lauderdale County Detention Center, Joyce Brawley retired from her post in 2018. She lives in Florence, Alabama, with her husband, Braly John, whom she married in 2001 and has several children and grandchildren with. They also have a dog named Laverne.

Renee Lewis is Still Employed at the Detention Center

Sgt. Renne Lewis is a field training officer at Lauderdale County Detention Center, where she started working in 2016. She lives in Florence, Alabama, with her husband, with whom she has several children and grandchildren.

Kylie O’Bryant has Moved on From Lauderdale

A former correctional nurse at Lauderdale County Detention Center, Kylie O’Bryant now lives in Killen, Alabama, with her husband, Cody O’Bryant, whom she married in September 2022. In the Netflix documentary, she mentioned that her husband is several years younger than her. From the children from her previous marriage, Kylie is now a grandmother of six.

Sherry Marks Has Moved on from Florence

Having served in the post of administrative assistant at Lauderdale County Detention Center, Sherry Marks now lives in Green Hill, Alabama, with her husband, Jeff Marks, whom she married in 2012. Apart from her children from her previous relationship, she has a stepdaughter with Jeff. In 2017, she also welcomed a grandchild. In 2023, she and Jeff got two dogs, whom they named Tiffany and Jared Behel. They also had a black Labrador named Duke, who went missing in 2022. Sherry’s love for dogs is also evident from the fact that she has repeatedly taken in strays and helped them find their forever homes. Sherry’s professional life started with her job as a correction officer at the Lauderdale County Detention Office. At the same time, she was also working as a cook and waitress at Curtis Restaurant from 2009 to 2012. From 2003 to 2007, she also worked as a houseparent at Childhaven Inc. However, things are much more laid back for her now.

