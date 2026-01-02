Who is Victor in Fallout? Who Plays Him?

With its second season, Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ continues to expand its world, introducing new characters with almost every episode. This trend continues in the third episode as we meet a major new character that might have the answers the Ghoul is looking for. It is a robot named Victor, whom the Ghoul meets in the New California Republic’s camp, in an effort to try and find some people who can help him rescue Lucy from the Legion. The robot gives him helpful information, but that doesn’t mean he is not an evil entity. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Victor the Robot May Harbor Robert House’s Secret Location

As the Ghoul explores the abandoned camp of the NCR, he comes across Victor. He is so familiar with the robot that he recognises it by its voice. As they talk, it becomes clear that they go way back, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they are friends. Victor was created by Robert House, which inherently makes it an evil entity, and it is still serving its master’s ulterior motive. Victor’s presence at the camp suggests that he and House might have had something to do with their downfall. Previously, it was revealed that Han was the one who blew up NCR’s capital, Shady Sands. Now, Victor’s presence at the camp suggests that House and Vault-Tec may have collaborated to bring down NCR, and Victor may have played some part in it. While it appears to be a friendly robot on the surface, it is actually someone that cannot be trusted, or at least, that’s what the Ghoul thinks. We see the same thing in the games as well.

Victor is introduced in ‘Fallout: New Vegas,’ where it initially appears as the good Samaritan who found and saved the player called the Courier. It is known to walk the city of Goodsprings and crosses paths with the player on several occasions. In the end, its connection to Robert House comes to light, and it is revealed that the robot has been serving as House’s secret spy all along. Still, its friendly demeanor is designed to make the player believe that Victor is not harmful, when in fact, it can inflict significant damage to the player. It seems that the show’s creators have carried this thought process forward, though it is expected that the mysteries surrounding the robot may be more twisted and darker than what originally appears in the show.

Jesse Burch Lends His Voice to the Shady Victor

Jesse Burch has given his voice to the character of Victor, and this isn’t the first time that the actor has appeared in the ‘Fallout’ world. He has been the voice of several characters in the game. In ‘Fallout 76: Gone Fission,’ he voiced Captain Raymond Clarke. In ‘Fallout: New Vegas,’ he voiced Private Ackerman and Allen Marks, among other characters. He has worked primarily in voice acting, which means his voice has appeared in video games, like ‘World of Warcraft’ and ‘Warhammer,’ as well as podcast series like ‘DC High Volume: Batman.’ He has also been a part of Marvel’s universe, voicing several characters in its video games, animated TV shows and movies.

Burch has also appeared in supporting and guest roles in TV shows like ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Parenthood,’ and ‘The Mentalist.’ His long list of credits also includes movies like ‘A Good Day to Die Hard’ and ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting.’ With Victor, the actor introduces a complex character whose true motivations remain a secret so far. At the end of their conversation, Victor tells the Ghoul that they’ll see each other again, and the Ghoul doesn’t have any doubt that they will. This suggests that the robot’s true arc and purpose in ‘Fallout’ remain to be served, and there is a good chance it will come into play again when Robert House finally reveals himself, allowing the Ghoul to exact his revenge on the villainous billionaire after all these years.

