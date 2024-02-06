Victoria Hilton: Serving the Hamptons Star is Leading a Single Life

‘Serving the Hamptons’ is a Max reality docuseries that gives a peak into the world of hospitality and luxury dining. It follows the efficient crew of Zach Erdem’s 75 Main as they ensure the elite clientele is well catered to, even while handling their own personal emotions, dramas, and more. To keep his staff satisfied, Erdem gives them a luxurious stay in a beach house, but with several strict rules in place. Victoria Hilton is Erdem’s trusted manager and best friend who helps keep the chaos inside the beach house and restaurant in place.

Victoria Hilton is Into Sports and Athletics Since Childhood

John Graham, who also goes by the name Victoria Hilton, was born in Manhattan, New York, in April. He did his schooling at Sylacauga High School, which is in Sylacauga, Alabama. Then, he joined Hanceville, Alabama’s Wallace State Community College in 1998, from where he got his Associate of Science (AS) degree in Psychology. His college also happened to be the first place where his charming and charismatic personality was noticed, earning him the title of Homecoming Queen and King. Thereafter, he joined Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration in 2002.

Hilton was quite the athlete during his younger days and had even won the tennis state championship for 3 years in a row with his team. He has also previously earned the top honors in track and cross country. Hilton had coached the girls’ tennis team when they won the state nationals. Hilton still enjoys being connected to sports and plays tennis, swims, plays basketball, runs track, snowboards, and figure skates.

Victoria Hilton is Quite the Family Man

Currently residing in New York, Victoria Hilton adores his family and friends, whom he considers to be the most important people in his life. He is very close to his grandmother, whom he refers to as “the true queen of my life,” parents, brother Mark Lapidus, sister-in-law Danielle Winick Lapidus, nieces — baby Lake Jay, Noa James, Lola Weiswasser, and nephew Robert Weiswasser. He is also fond of his cousins Veronica Greene and Victoria Browne and is quite popular amongst the youngsters of his family, to whom he is their favorite “Auntie Vickie” for being the funloving uncle and often shares pictures with them.

Victoria Hilton Has Donned Many Hats in His Professional Career

Victoria Hilton’s professional career started in January 2009 when he joined Platinum Rye Entertainment in the Greater New York Area as their office manager. He worked there till October 2016. In May 2017, his love for sports and athletics led him to start the Hampton Racquet in East Hamptons, New York, where he worked as a tennis instructor to provide group and private lessons. While he is not an instructor there anymore, the academy continues to run under the name Hampton Raquet-John Tennis Academy. In January 2018, the socialite joined as a VIP Host with the AMPM Group, where he stayed for more than a year.

Hilton considers himself to be the life of the party and has previously worked as a model and actor in varying capacities. An eclectic fashion sense is something Victoria Hilton lives by. He loves wearing Karl Lagerfeld a lot and prefers to have a relaxed, chic, and classy fashion statement. Hilton believes that he is his own favorite celebrity, as he feels that one must love themselves first before loving someone else. He has quite a refined taste in music too, and likes to tap into the beats of Country, House, and 90s music. His tagline, which he swears by, is – “It’s me, Victoria Hilton, B**ch!”

Victoria Hilton is Thriving as a Single Person

Also referred to as The Queen of the Hamptons, Victoria Hilton’s dating life is quite lowkey. His profile suggests that he is currently single and is happily enjoying his life in to company of friends, which includes a host of well-known celebrities and A-listers. Famous for his warm and fun personality, he is an active supporter of LGBTQ+ rights and has also actively been a part of pride walks in New York City with fellow ‘Serving the Hamptons’ co-star Hailey Druek. In 2022, he was an honoree of the Dan’s Paper Out East End Impact Awards in recognition of the impact and influence he’d had on East End’s LGBTQ+ Community.

