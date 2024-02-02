Zach Erdem: Serving the Hamptons Star Has Come From Humble Beginnings

The docuseries ‘Serving the Hamptons’ follows the lives of the staff of Zach Erdem’s 75 Main Restaurant. The Max show sees the team go out of their way to ensure the guests which includes a host of celebrities, are looked after well and harbor no complaints or ill-will during their stay in the restaurant. Meanwhile, the staff must also handle their dramas, chaos, and emotions in the beach house where they all live. Zach Erdem stands at the helm of it all and looks into all the nitty gritty, trying to ensure that both his prized clients and his efficient staff remain happy and content, day in and day out.

Zach Erdem is Originally From Turkey

Born on July 17, 1982, in Erzincan, Turkey, Zach Erdem’s mother’s name is Seriban, and his father’s name is Gazi Erdem. He has six brothers, of whom he is the second youngest. He completed his middle school in Erzican and went on to get his high school degree from Istanbul. Thereafter in 2001, Zach received a degree in business finance from the University of Edirne. In Turkey, he grew up with modest means and had a humble upbringing. In 2002, he moved to the US, where he started working in several cities, such as Miami, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, before eventually choosing to return to New York. He was initially homeless too after his arrival and had to sleep in Grand Central Station and the streets, after getting kicked out from every place. Ironically, the first word in English that he’d learned was “exit,” owing to constantly seeing it everywhere.

Zach Erdem Started Off as a Dishwasher at 75 Main

After relocating to New York, Zach got a job as a dishwasher in Southampton at 75 Main. He slowly found his way up to becoming a bartender but quit the job soon after. Then, he took up the job of a manager in Nello, another well-known restaurant but was fired from there in 2010. It was then that he learned that 75 Main was on sale. He decided to take a risk and buy it. Luckily, the risk paid off, and Zach ended up turning 75 Main into an iconic upscale restaurant which also earned him the title ‘The Main Man in Southampton.’ Some of the frequent visitors to his eatery are the Kardashians, members of Real Housewives, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Richard Gere, Mark Wahlberg, and many other A-listers. President Joe Biden, too had once dined there. The restaurant has also become a common feature on shows like ‘Real Housewives of New York,’ and ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’

Zach Erdem’s Achievements are Manifold

Zach Erdem’s confident foray into the hospitality sector saw him earn rave reviews from both the US and Turkey. He was also named in ‘ Long Island’s 40 Under 40’ list that came out in the prestigious Long Island Business News. Over the years, Zach has consistently given interviews and bytes with an array of news publications such as the New York Post, the New York Times, Haute Living, and the Turkish paper Milliyet. In 2018, he was honored as a business leader by New York State Police Chiefs.

Zach Erdem Has Further Expanded His Hospitality Business

After opening 75 Main, Zach Erdem decided to subsequently open the Blu Mar Restaurant and Harpoon House Hotel in 2016, followed by the Main Room Nightclub in 2019. In 2023, he further expanded each of these ventures to the North Fork, where he opened ZErdem, a Mediterranean restaurant, and a boutique hotel called ZEY Hotel, complete with a restaurant and lounge and Café 75, all in Greenport, New York. All of his businesses have been doing quite well, as is evident from his expansions.

Zach Erdem’s Dating Life is Shrouded in Mystery

Zach Erdem comes across as an extremely humble and down-to-earth guy who is still well-connected to his roots. His social media is filled with updates on each of his properties and the celebrity clientele he caters to and is proud of. There are also glimpses of his travels which he loves embarking upon, from time to time. While the snapshots show just how passionate he is about working in the hospitality business, it also shows how private he is when it comes to his personal life. Even though one might gather in-depth knowledge about Zach’s exploits in changing his fortunes after moving from the mountains of Turkey to the high rises of New York City, when it comes to matters of the heart he seems to maintain a stoic silence.

