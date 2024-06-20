Victoria Kalina: Where is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Now?

Being a dancer is no easy feat, a reality highlighted in Netflix’s documentary series ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.’ The series follows those connected to the DCC throughout one NFL season. Among the candidates, Victoria Kalina’s story stands out as particularly poignant and touching. Her resilience in overcoming challenges and her bravery in discussing the perceived glamour of being a cheerleader and the toll it can take have resonated with audiences everywhere. Stories like hers contribute to the documentary’s overwhelmingly realistic and honest portrayal.

Victoria Kalina Was Honest About Her Struggles

Victoria Kalina had dreamed of joining the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC) since she was a baby, inspired by her mother, Tina Kalina, a DCC candidate from the class of 1989. Victoria aspired to follow in her mother’s footsteps, and even the DCC director, Kelli Finglass, had known her since childhood. However, during her first audition, she didn’t make the cut. Despite the overwhelming disappointment, she decided to give it her all and returned the following season. In 2019, her perseverance paid off, and she finally made it onto the team.

Victoria Kalina, a fourth-year veteran, brought a wealth of experience to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC), benefiting the rookie candidates. Despite her extensive experience, She felt disappointed when she did not make it to the group leader. She openly shared her struggles with mental health and body image issues, which made her journey even more challenging. It was a triumphant moment when she made the final 36, but at the season’s end, she sought advice from her mentors about her growth potential. When they indicated that she seemed to have plateaued, Victoria felt challenged and determined to return for her fifth season.

Victoria Kalina Takes Dance Classes Today

Victoria Kalina has confirmed her return for the next NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC), fulfilling her promise by cheering at a Dallas Cowboys game in January 2024, even in freezing temperatures. She is professionally trained in various dance styles, including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, contemporary, hip-hop, and musical theatre, but she took prep classes before she could audition for the next season. Her extensive experience includes working for an entertainment company since high school, as well as participating in dance conventions, earning scholarships, and receiving awards. In addition to her role with the DCC, Victoria is also a member of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Show Group.

In February 2024, Victoria Kalina visited Fusion Exercise, where she shared her journey with aspiring dancers. She offered affirming words that inspired and instilled faith in her audience, making her a role model for many. Besides cheerleading, she has been a dance teacher for many years, instructing ballet, jazz, and contemporary dance at The Joffrey Ballet School in Dallas. She is also involved with Eve, a studio that has evolved into an experience room and a producer of stylish clothing apparel, where Victoria plays a leading role.

Victoria Kalina Has an Impressive Digital Presence

With her rising popularity and genuine demeanor, Victoria Kalina has become an idol to many. This has earned her a sizable following on Instagram and TikTok. Since 2023, she has been writing blogs about women’s health, lifestyle, fashion, and more, which are well-received by her followers and have established her as a prolific writer. In February 2024, she made a recent blog post about hair care that garnered many positive reviews.

Her brand collaborations have also been highly successful, as evidenced by her association with the clothing brand Lilly Pulitzer, which she promoted during her beach vacation in June 2024. Her style is so well-liked by her fans that she has an LTK store where she shares clothes, jewelry, and other apparel suggestions with them. It has been quite a success, demonstrating Victoria’s dynamism and ability to excel at everything she dips her hands in.

Victoria Kalina Adores Her Mother

Besides Dallas, New York City holds a special place in Victoria Kalina’s heart. Regardless of the season—winter, spring, or the blistering summer—she makes it a point to visit the city frequently, whether for work or pleasure, always showcasing her style and oomph with perfection. While Victoria is very close to her team members, she also has friends outside her cheerleading circle who support and cheer her on in every aspect of her life. However, the one person who remains a constant rock for Victoria is her mother, Tina Kalina. This close bond is evident from the loving Mother’s Day post Victoria made for Tina, highlighting the strong legacy Tina created, which she continues to adorn in every possible way.

