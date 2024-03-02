Vidhie Mukerjea: Where is Indrani Mukerjea’s Daughter Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in nearly every way concievable, Netflix’s ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ can honestly only be described as baffling and haunting. That’s because it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews to really underscore the 2012 disappearance of Sheena Bora as well as the case against her mother. Amongst those to thus feature in this original is actually the former’s half-sister and hence Indrani Mukerjea’s young daughter, Vidhie Mukerjea — so now, here’s what we know about her.

Who is Vidhie Mukerjea?

Although born on August 26, 1997, to Guwahati native Indrani Pori Bora and her Kolkata-based second husband Sanjeev Khanna as their only daughter, Vidhie primarily grew up in Mumbai. The truth is her parents’ union had sadly begun crumbling soon thereafter, leading to their reported last effort to start anew on India’s west coast in 2001 before ultimately divorcing in 2002. That’s also when this matriarch first came across television executive Peter Mukerjea by pure chance, only for them to fall head over heels and tie the knot in November of the same year.

No one expected it, but Peter adopted Vidhie, meaning she grew up with three parents instead of theory, albeit with low contact with her father. The truth is she was actually closer to the former, whom she calls dad without any hesitation, than her mother over the years. She was also closer to Sheena than to Indrani despite initially being introduced to her as an aunt rather than a half-sister. It wasn’t until the early 2010s that she learned the truth from Sheena herself before confronting her mother, but the latter has denied this allegation. Therefore, of course, when Sheena disappeared, she was heartbroken.

However, it was Indrani as well as Peter’s arrests in 2015 and 2016, respectively, that bothered her more, especially owing to the many questions it raised and the way she was essentially forced to grow up. The fact it had clearly been indicated by Peter’s family that if she sided with her mother she’d immediately be cut off from her family didn’t help either, leading her to harbor some resentment towards her. Yet by the time the early 2020s rolled around, she’d grown enough to make up her own mind and realized she needed to be with her mother, murderer or not, because there was love between them.

Where is Vidhie Mukerjea Now?

It was back in 2020 that Vidhie publicly sided with her mother for the first time, leading her dad’s side of the family to apparently abandon her – but because Indrani and Peter had already finalized their divorce in 2019, she was able to continue leading a good life. After all, her mother had received a lot of their assets, even if Peter had gone back on his word of giving their Worli apartment to her on her 18th birthday. In fact, Vidhie has since asserted she’s now going to side with her mother without any hesitancy, murderer or not, because she deserves familial care, and as much as Sheena deserves justice.

Vidhie actually even went as far as to assert she’s now dedicating herself to inner peace and happiness more than anything else, which is why she has since relocated to the beach town of Goa for good. That’s where she has since built a life for herself as an author who prefers to remain well away from the limelight most of the time; though she has since published a book entitled ‘Devil’s Daughter.’ Coming to her current standing, it genuinely appears as if she’s now focusing entirely on moving on from the past to the best of her abilities with the hope her half-sister’s case will soon be resolved and give everyone some much-needed closure too. She’s not a part of the ongoing proceedings, but she is affected by it.

