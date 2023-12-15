5 Best Vietnam War Movies on Netflix (Dec 2023)

Explore the tumultuous era of the ‘Vietnam War’ through the lens of captivating cinema with our curated list of the ‘Best Vietnam War Movies on Netflix.’ Immerse yourself in the visceral experiences of conflict, sacrifice, and resilience as these films vividly portray the complexities of one of the 20th century’s defining moments. From the iconic ‘The Deer Hunter’ to the gripping ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ this selection encompasses a spectrum of perspectives, each contributing to a mosaic of war narratives. Join us on a cinematic journey that transcends time, shedding light on the human stories that unfolded amid the jungles and battlefields of Vietnam, now available at your fingertips on Netflix.

5. First They Killed My Father (2017)

Jump into the poignant narrative of ‘First They Killed My Father,’ a film directed by Angelina Jolie that unfolds against the backdrop of the Cambodian genocide. Based on the memoir by Loung Ung, the movie chronicles the author’s harrowing childhood experiences under the Khmer Rouge regime. Set in Cambodia during the 1970s, the film poignantly portrays the brutalities of war and the resilience of the human spirit. While not a direct Vietnam War movie, it intricately weaves in the broader regional conflict, illustrating the far-reaching impact of the Vietnam War on neighboring countries. You can watch the film here.

4. F.T.A. (1972)

In the documentary ‘F.T.A.,’ directed by Francine Parker, the Vietnam War takes center stage as it captures the anti-establishment spirit of the Free Theater Alliance tour led by Jane Fonda and Donald Sutherland. The film offers a unique perspective, blending powerful protest performances with candid interviews and moments behind the scenes. As the title suggests, ‘F.T.A.’ stands for “Free The Army” or “F**k The Army,” embodying the countercultural sentiments of the era. This documentary provides a raw and unfiltered lens into the dissent that reverberated through the military ranks during the Vietnam War, offering a compelling narrative of resistance and activism. Feel free to stream it here.

3. Da 5 Bloods (2020)

In Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods,’ Vietnam War echoes resonate vividly. The film follows a group of African-American veterans returning to Vietnam decades later to locate buried treasure and their fallen squad leader’s remains. Delving into themes of brotherhood, trauma, and the lasting impact of war, the movie deftly navigates both historical and contemporary issues. With powerful performances from Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, and the ensemble cast, ‘Da 5 Bloods’ masterfully intertwines present-day struggles with the haunting specters of the past. Through its gripping narrative and poignant visuals, the film serves as an exploration of the enduring scars left by the Vietnam War on individuals and collective memory. You can watch the movie here.

2. Sir! No Sir! (2005)

Embark on a riveting journey through the untold chapters of Vietnam War dissent in ‘Sir! No Sir!’ Directed by David Zeiger, this documentary unfolds like a rebellious anthem, spotlighting the largely overlooked anti-war movement within the U.S. military. With a blend of interviews, archival footage, and an edgy soundtrack, the film captures the fervor of soldiers who, against the grain, stood up against the war machine. ‘Sir! No Sir!’ illuminates the courage and defiance of these unsung heroes, creating a dynamic portrait that challenges traditional narratives. Through its bold storytelling, the documentary injects vitality into the often-muted history of internal resistance during the tumultuous Vietnam era. Feel free to stream it here.

1. The Deer Hunter (1978)

‘The Deer Hunter,’ directed by Michael Cimino, stands as a cinematic masterpiece that highlights the scarring impact of the Vietnam War on the human psyche. Released in 1978, the film boasts an ensemble star cast including Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, and Meryl Streep. Set in a small industrial town, it follows the lives of three working-class friends—Michael, Steven, and Nick—whose fates become entwined in the crucible of the Vietnam War. The movie’s brilliance lies in its portrayal of the war’s psychological toll on the characters, as they navigate friendship, love, and the haunting effects of combat. Cimino’s direction, coupled with powerful performances and a gripping narrative, has solidified ‘The Deer Hunter’ as an enduring and impactful exploration of the Vietnam War’s human cost. You can watch the movie here.

