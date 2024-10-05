Vincent Apilado Murder: Where is Steven Apilado Now?

Vincent Apilado had built a nice, comfortable life for himself in El Paso, Texas, with a long and successful business career and a large family to share it with. Surrounded by the love of his grandchildren, there was little more he could have asked for. That all changed on November 28, 2015, when his wife, Elsa Apilado, reported that he had been shot, shocking everyone who knew him. The episode of ID’s ‘Evil Lives Here’ titled ‘I Knew My Brother Was a Killer’ delves into the murder of Vincent in his own home and uncovers the investigation that revealed a disturbing crime.

Vincent Apilado was Killed in the Middle of His Living Room

Vincent Paul Apilado was born on June 7, 1936, and spent nearly his entire life in Texas. As a young man, he had a deep passion for music, and those around him recognized his potential. However, when it came time to choose a career, he applied to various institutions and received a full scholarship to The Juilliard School. Ultimately, he opted to pursue a career in business and finance, earning a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan in 1970. At this point, he realized that teaching would bring him the most fulfillment in his life.

Vincent joined Arizona State University before becoming the Chairman of Finance and Real Estate at the University of Texas at Arlington. His dedication to both his students and his work was exceptional, earning him recognition throughout his career. He was inducted into The Academy of Distinguished Teachers at UT Arlington, a testament to the profound impact he had on those around him. His personal life was equally rewarding. In his wife, Elisa Apilado, he found a lifelong partner, and together they raised five children: Paul, Steven, Dawn, Rae, and Maya.

By May 2010, Vincent decided to retire and enjoy a more relaxed life with his wife, Elisa, in El Paso, Texas. With their children grown, the couple felt it was time to unwind and savor their years together. However, on November 28, 2015, tragedy struck. That night, Vincent and Elisa had been watching TV before she went to bed. He was in the living room while she dozed off in their bedroom. Around 11:30 p.m., she was startled by a loud noise. Rushing downstairs, she found Vincent had been shot in the head. She immediately called 911, but sadly, he did not survive. Recognizing it as a homicide, the police knew they needed to find answers quickly.

A SWAT Team Was Called to Negotiate With Vincent’s Killer

When the police arrived at the scene, Elisa Apilado informed them that she knew who the killer was. She recounted the events of that night, explaining that their son, Steven Apilado, had also been present on November 28, 2015. Elisa had chosen to watch TV in her bedroom while Vincent remained downstairs. When Vincent decided to go to sleep, Steven mentioned that he was unable to fall asleep, prompting Vincent to stay downstairs and keep him company. Elisa then dozed off, only to wake up to the sound of a gunshot. Shortly after, Steven entered the room and told her he had accidentally shot Vincent and urged her to call 911.

Steven was still inside the house and had barricaded himself in while the police were outside. He refused to come out, prompting the police to call in a SWAT team to negotiate with him. After a brief conversation with the police, he eventually surrendered and was arrested for further questioning. Meanwhile, the police reviewed his prior records and discovered several red flags. On June 19, 2014, his parents called the police after he assaulted them, during which he struck his mother with a pistol and hit his father in the face and body.

The case was brought to court, and on April 9, 2015, Steven pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing bodily injury. He was sentenced to two years of community supervision. During police interrogation, he maintained that he had not shot his father intentionally. He claimed to have suffered from sleepwalking since childhood and stated that he had no recollection of the events that occurred that night. He recalled watching the movie Hellraiser when everything went blank; when he regained consciousness, he found his father on the floor and his hands on the gun. Despite his claims, he was charged with his father’s murder.

Steven Apilado in Being Held in a Texas Prison Today

In December 2016, Steven Scott Apilado’s trial commenced. The defense team argued that he committed the murder due to multiple mental health issues he had been struggling with since childhood. A psychiatrist who treated Steven between 2014 and 2015 testified that he had diagnosed him with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, and autism spectrum disorder. The psychiatrist noted that while Steven was aware he had a sleep disorder, it had never been formally diagnosed. He also mentioned that Steven’s medical history did not indicate any previous instances of violent behavior during sleepwalking episodes.

The jury convicted Steven of murder and sentenced him to 80 years in prison. In 2018, he appealed his sentence, arguing that the jury had not been instructed to consider a lesser charge of manslaughter. However, the court found no merit in his appeal, and it was denied. Now 46 years old, he is serving his sentence at the James V. Allred Unit in Wichita Falls, Texas, with a scheduled parole date set for 2045.

