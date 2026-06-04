Wade Robson: Where is the Alleged Sexual Abuse Survivor Now?

Directed by Nick Green, Netflix’s ‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ is a three-part documentary series delving deep into the titular pop icon’s explosive 2005 child molestation trial. While the production takes on the case through the eyes of both the prosecution and the defense, the undeniable fact of the matter is that it changed the King of Pop’s life despite his acquittal. It also changed some other lives, including that of alleged survivor, Wade Robson – he denied ever having been sexually abused at the time, but reversed his position in the 2010s.

A Dance-Alike Competition Reportedly Turned Wade Robson’s World Upside Down

Wade Robson was born on September 17, 1982, in Brisbane in Queensland, Australia, to Joy Robson and Peter Robson. He and his elder sister, Chantal, reportedly grew up in a loving home full of care, grace, and kindness, which fostered a strong sense of confidence in them. It ultimately culminated in Wade developing an innate passion for dance at an early age. In fact, by the time he was 5 in 1987, he was performing Michael Jackson’s moves from the “Thriller” music video in his living room and everywhere he could.

Therefore, the moment Wade’s parents learned there was a kids’ Michael Jackson dance-alike competition at the Brisbane Shopping Center, they decided to take him there. Little did they know at the time that he was too young to formally participate, but the organizers ultimately allowed him to appear as a “special guest” to make him happy. What followed his brilliant performance were loud cheers from the audience, making it clear he was their favorite. Therefore, he ended up being declared the winner, walking away with tickets and a backstage meet-and-greet pass to the pop singer’s upcoming Bad Concert Tour show in the city.

According to Wade’s account, he soon became a local celebrity, not only attending the concert and meeting the legend, but also dancing on stage with him and several other kids. This somehow led to personal interactions between Michael and the Ronsons, prompting Joy, Wade, and Chantal to move from Brisbane to Los Angeles to be closer to him. As per Wade’s own account in the controversial HBO documentary ‘Leaving Neverland,’ the star opened many doors for him the moment he realized the youngster wanted to be a dancer, but it came at a cost. Wade claims Michael sexually abused him for over 7 years from the time he was 7 till he was 14. He alleged it always happened in bed after he convinced Joy to let him spend the night and share a bed at Neverland Ranch, on tour, or at any of his other homes.

Wade Robson’s Incredible Career in Entertainment Has Not Been Free of Controversies

While Wade was still residing in Brisbane, he was reportedly part of a local talent troupe called Johnny Young’s Talent School, which often performed 14 shows a week at venues such as piers and malls. However, his career took a drastic turn the moment he landed in Los Angeles, as Michael allegedly helped him reach new heights by securing him positions in at least 3 of his music videos: “Black or White,” “Jam,” and “Heal the World.” In the ensuing few years, he decided to form a hip-hop duo called Quo alongside friend DeWayne Turrentine, who released their debut album in 993 under Michael’s label. From there, the sky was the limit for the still pre-pubescent youngster.

Wade actually got the opportunity to teach dance classes in Hollywood at the tender age of 12, following which he spread his wings as an international performer with children’s troupes. As if that’s not enough, his skills were so undeniable that he even managed to secure his first-ever choreography job at the age of 14 – he crafted some dances for the R&B group Immature. From there, he went on to choreograph and direct countless acts for pop sensations such as Britney Spears and *NSYNC. Whether it be the former’s Pepsi commercials, both acts’ 1999 MTV Video Music Awards performances, several of their tours, her “I’m a Slave 4 U” music video, the band’s “Pop” music video, he helmed it all. According to records, he even got into songwriting during this period and was hoping to release his own album, but he alleged he was persuaded to give some of his originals to *NSYNC.

Then, in 2001, things changed as it came to light that Wade was cheating on his then-girlfriend, Michael Jackson’s niece Brandi, with Britany Spears, who was dating Justin Timberlake at the time. The popstar later confirmed that she did indeed have an affair with the dancer-coreographer during her 1999-2001 tours. Nevertheless, they all moved forward in their careers. Wade went on to host his own hip-hop talent competition as ‘The Wade Robson Project’ on MTV, created his own line of dance shoes, and starred in some small projects, all the while continuing to choreograph tours. However, it was when he was 25 that he really started reaching new heights as he was hired to choreograph the American Idols LIVE! Tour as well as seasons 2 and 3 of ‘ So You Think You Can Dance.’ Then, the 2-time Emmy Award winner choreographed the animated film ‘Happy Feet Two.’

Wade Robson Has Evolved Into a Family Man and Life Coach

While it’s true that all the success Wade had earned over the years had resulted in him being asked to direct the dance movie ‘Step Up Revolution,’ he dropped out for personal reasons. Less than a couple of years later, in 2013, he filed a civil lawsuit and a delayed creditor claim against Michael Jackson’s estate, alleging the King of Pop had sexually abused him from 1990 to 1997. His claim came as a total contradiction to his previous statements to police officials and the court, in which he had vehemently denied any inappropriate action by the singer. He was 10 years old in 1993 when Michael was first accused of sexually abusing him, but he told detectives nothing inappropriate ever took place between them, which he later backed under oath. When Michael stood trial for child sexual abuse in an unrelated matter in 2005, he testified in the star’s defense and asserted he was never molested.

As if that’s not enough, after Michael passed away in 2009, Wade released a statement wherein he said, in part, “His music, his movement, his personal words of inspiration and encouragement, and his unconditional love will live inside of me forever.” However, ever since changing his position in 2013, he has maintained that he was indeed assaulted at the hands of the King of Pop, adding that his earlier denial was due to “complete manipulation and brainwashing.” Since then, after several delays over whether the statute of limitations in his case has expired, it appears the matter is currently ongoing before a California court as Robson v. MJJ Productions.

Coming to Wade’s present personal and professional standing, it seems he has been able to find a good, stable balance between everything over the past few years. We’re thus glad to report he is a happily married father of one as well as a continued Choreographer, Dance Teacher, Director, Life Mentor, Podcaster, and Wellness Enthusiast. He blissfully tied the knot with Amanda Rodriguez in a cozy ceremony surrounded by all their loved ones in August 2005, following which they settled in California and welcomed an adorable son in 2010. He later transitioned from a full-time entertainment industry professional to a creative soul and life mentor whose sole aim is to help others become the best version of themselves. So, today, the 46-year-old travel enthusiast does one-on-one mentoring sessions, helms therapeutic dance lessons for teenagers, leads the Circle of Men Support Group, and hosts the ‘From Trauma to Triumph’ podcast.

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