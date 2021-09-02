An established and celebrated rapper, Waka Flocka Flame rose to fame after releasing his debut album in 2010. Although his music career was relatively short, it earned him many accolades from fans and critics alike. Following a successful career in rap, Waka also tried his hand at voice acting before becoming a household name in reality TV.

According to reports, he met Tammy Rivera in 2011, and the two felt an instant connection. Tammy, a popular singer and reality TV star herself, fell for Waka and the two soon struck up a relationship. Although their journey together has been quite rocky, they have always managed to ease out the creases. Presently, the two even headline their own show ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka,’ which follows them as they navigate their life together. In light of recent speculations about a possible breakup, fans are anxious to know if the couple is still together. Let’s find out, shall we?

How Did Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera Meet?

Co-incidence brought Waka and Tammy together for the first time in 2011 when the two were in Miami. It was attraction at first sight for Waka, and their first meeting left a deep impression on his mind. Later, Tammy affirmed that their connection was electric, and they took to each other on their very first meeting. She even revealed that Waka told her she was going to be his wife when they first met.

Unable to ignore such a connection, the couple began getting close and soon started dating. Initially, their relationship was free of worry, and the two were happy together. They even wanted to take their relationship to the next level but did not desire a traditional wedding ceremony. Thus, according to reports, Waka and Tammy tied the knot in 2014 but kept their marriage quite private. In the same year, the couple also appeared on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ for the first time.

Although the initial years of their marriage were happy, cracks soon started appearing in the couple’s relationship as Waka faced allegations of several infidelities. The cheating allegations endangered their marriage, and ultimately in 2016, the couple decided to split up. They remained separated for just a few months, but Tammy later expressed concern about their relationship and said it is difficult to get back trust once it’s broken by infidelity. On the other hand, Waka seemed regretful of his actions and reaffirmed that he did think Tammy was the one for him. In 2018, Tammy revealed that she, too, had indulged in infidelity while with Waka. However, the couple never gave up on their relationship and tried to ease things out between them.

Are Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera Still Together?

Although there have been many speculations about their apparent split, Waka and Tammy seem to be very much together. In 2019, the couple celebrated their fifth anniversary and confirmed their commitment by renewing their vows in a traditional marriage ceremony. Moreover, even though the two were parenting Tammy’s daughter, Charlie, they expressed a desire to have kids of their own.

Since renewing their vows in 2019, the couple has managed to navigate the choppy waters of their relationship to emerge stronger. Although there were times when Tammy felt a little less appreciated, Waka soon took it in his stride and gave special attention to his wife. Recently Waka even uploaded a picture to celebrate Tammy’s birthday and wrote, “With the whole world ahead of you and I don’t see life slowing down no time soon. Happy 35th luv ❤️ Be free Be Happy and live today to the fullest.”

However, there were speculations that this caption was a hint at an alleged split. Tammy’s post wishing Waka on his birthday also generated similar assumptions. Moreover, some sources have even stated that the couple might be divorcing. However, the various speculations are still uncorroborated and have not been confirmed. Waka and Tammy have also chosen to remain quiet about the rumors instead of addressing them. Thus, with no confirmation on their apparent divorce, it seems like the couple is still going strong and looking forward to a future together.

Read More: Where Was Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka Filmed?