Was Cody Longo Married? Who Was His Wife?

On February 8, 2023, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star Cody Longo(AKA Cody Anthony) was found dead in his home in Austin, Texas. The unexpected demise of the actor was a shock to many, and people expressed their condolences to Cody’s loved ones through this tough time. The unfortunate news has also parked public interest in the personal details of the soap opera actor, specifically pertaining to his romantic life. The topic of his marriage and his spouse remains one of the biggest points of interest, and people are eager to know more about his wife and children. If you are wondering about the same, we have just the answers you need!

Cody Longo’s Former Relationships

In early 2009, speculations of Cody dating Cassandra “Cassie” Scerbo were rampant as the two young artists were often seen together. The link between them became an even bigger piece of news after the duo was seen together at a Young Holiday Party in September 2019. The same month reportedly saw them together at Macy’s Passport Benefit, an event organized at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

However, in 2010, reports suggested that the two had broken up. It should be noted that neither party ever confirmed whether or not they were in a relationship. The same year saw Cody’s name being linked to Rachele Brooke Smith, his co-star from ‘Bring It On: Fight to the Finish.’ The 2009 comedy features the soap opera actor in the role of Evan Whitbourne, while Rachel portrays Avery Whitbourne.

It was also reported that Cody had been in a relationship with Cherie Jimenez Daly from late 2012 to late 2013. There are certainly plenty of pictures of the duo on Instagram from this duration. In fact, they were often seen in each other’s company and looked to be spending as much time together as possible.

Cody Longo’s Wife and Children

Cody Longo got married to Stephanie Longo(AKA Stephanie Clark) in 2015. As of writing, the latter serves as the Founder of Talent 22, an agency that is based in four different USA cities and focuses on helping dancers, choreographers, and entertainers. She also holds the position of Assistant Director at Dance Institute, which is located in Austin. On the day of her husband’s passing, Stephanie apparently felt uneasy while at work and decided to check up on her husband.

After not being able to contact Cody, Stephanie apparently called the police to check up on her husband. The subsequent led to the discovery of Cody’s body on his bed after he had passed away. The discovery of Cody’s death certainly left an impact on the dancer, who was understandably distraught by the news. “Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you,” she said in a statement.

In November 2015, Cody and Stephanie were blessed with their first child, a daughter whom they named Lyla Lou. The happy family welcomed Elijah in October 2017, who quickly became an object of adoration for his parents, as well as his older sister. July 2021 saw the north of Noah Rain, Cody and Stephanie’s third child and second son. The older two of three siblings seem to have inherited their mother’s passion for dancing and also have a love for music.

The love that Cody had for his children was evident to see for anyone. The father of three would always try to spend as much time together with his kids as much possible and took delight in all accomplishments of his kids. Whether it be Noah’s first steps or Lyla’s performance as a gymnast, the actor was always happy to share in their joy. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Cody’s family and wish them the strength to make it through this turbulent part of their lives.

