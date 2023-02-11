What Was Cody Longo’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?

It is no surprise that actors within the entertainment industry are often able to garner interest from the public due to their excellent work. The same holds true for Cody Longo(AKA Cody Anthony), who gained fame through his work in ‘Days of Our Lives.’ Needless to say, his unexpected demise on February 8, 2023, shocked many people and was a blow to the admirers of his work. Since his early years in the industry, he got the opportunity to portray some very intriguing characters. This made many people quite eager to know more about the soap opera star’s professional life. Additionally, many are also interested in learning just how rich the actor was before his unfortunate demise. If you are wondering about the same thing, we have your back!

How Did Cody Longo Earn His Money?

Born on March 4, 1988, in Littleton, Colorado, Cody Longo grew up as a theatre kid and would often be seen on stage. Surrounded by musicians and artists as he grew up, the artist learned how to play piano at a young age. In order to further his career within the entertainment industry, Cody moved to Los Angeles, California, while studying film and psychology at the University of California, Los Angeles(UCLA). Starting in 2006, he could be seen in different music videos. It wasn’t until 2008 that he first appeared in a movie, thanks to his portrayal of Dave in ‘Ball Don’t Lie.’

This was followed by Cody’s appearances in projects like ‘Medium,’ ‘Bring It on: Fight to the Finish,’ and ‘Three Rivers.’ He ended up being a part of other productions like ‘High School,’ ‘Make It or Break It,’ and ‘Piranha 3D.’ In 2011, Cody became a household name due to his portrayal of Nicholas Almain in ‘Days of Our Lives.’ The same year also saw him in ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation’ as Nathan Culver.

Over the years, Cody has showcased his acting skills in multiple projects like ‘Hollywood Heights,’ ‘Nashville,’ ‘Secrets and Lies,’ ‘Death House,’ and ‘High School Crimes & Misdemeanors.’ Prior to his passing, he was also involved in ‘Killing Games’ and ‘Do You Want to Die in Indio?’ As it turns out, acting is not the only field that Cody was talented in, as he was also a musician. Having been one of the top pop performers, Cody was signed by Mirrorball Entertainment and Sony Records Distribution in 2012. After the release of his first single, “Atmosphere,” in 2013, he became a well-known name within the musical industry.

Cody Longo’s Net Worth

To get an estimate of Cody’s wealth, we must take all of his work into account. Starting off with his involvement in the film and television industry. An actor involved in the two kinds of projects makes an average of $100,000 per year. Meanwhile, a musician probably makes an annual amount of about $50,000. However, we must not forget Cody’s success within his chosen fields, which would likely help him make a significantly higher amount of money than the average value. Considering these points, we estimate Cody Longo’s net worth to be about $3 million.

Read More: Was Cody Longo Married? Who Was His Wife?