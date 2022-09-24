Was Jeffrey Dahmer’s Sandwich Real? Did Glenda Cleveland Eat a Human Sandwich?

Netflix’s ‘Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story‘ chronicles how Jeffrey Dahmer killed about 17 men and boys between 1978 to 1991 in the states of Ohio and Wisconsin. Although Jeffrey dismembered and disposed of his initial victims, he began storing skulls and body parts of people he killed toward the end of his reign of terror. Besides, reports claim that he indulged in cannibalism and would often cook human meat before eating it. However, with Jeffrey known to share food occasionally, one might wonder if his neighbors ended up consuming it. Well, fret not, because we come bearing answers!

Was Jeffrey Dahmer’s Sandwich Real?

Although Jeffrey Dahmer murdered for the first time in 1978 when he killed 18-year-old Steven Hicks at his parent’s house in Ohio, he generally dismembered the body, dissolved the flesh in acid, and crushed the bones before disposing of them. In fact, this became his general modus operandi for quite some time and was the reason why the remains of his earlier victims have never been found.

On March 24, 1988, Jeffrey was residing with his grandmother in West Allis, Wisconsin, when he came across 22-year-old Richard Guerrero. Although he drugged and strangled the latter to death before dissolving his flesh in acid, he decided to keep a horrifying memoir and pulverized all his bones except the skull. The serial killer eventually cleaned the skull and kept it in his possession for quite some time before throwing it away.

However, Jeffrey’s very next victim, Anthony Lee Sears, who died on March 25, 1989, was the first person from whom he took a body part to preserve it in his collection permanently. From then on, he would save most of his victim’s skulls and refrigerate body parts, including the heart, biceps, genitals, muscles, and more. Although there are no specific records on which victims he devoured, Jeffrey was known to consume human flesh whenever he felt like it, and he even confessed to the crime once arrested.

The serial killer even went on to detail his experience and claimed that once, he fried and ate a bicep that tasted like beef. Incidentally, before moving in with his grandmother, he had also worked as a delicatessen at a Miami sandwich shop and was known to be a competent chef. Hence, even though a sandwich isn’t mentioned explicitly in official reports, we believe that Jeffrey may have consumed human meat in the form of such a dish.

Did Glenda Cleveland Eat a Human Sandwich?

The Netflix show ‘Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ shows Jeffrey offering a sandwich to his neighbor, Glenda Cleveland. Although it is not shown explicitly, the show strongly indicates that the sandwich contains human meat. Nevertheless, there is no mention of Glenda receiving a sandwich from Jeffrey in the official reports. Since she was Jeffrey’s neighbor, she grew increasingly suspicious of the foul smell coming from his apartment and the sound of power tools late at night.

Moreover, Glenda had asked the cops to take action against Jeffrey multiple times and was also present on the scene when police officers refused to investigate and turned over 14-year-old Konerak Sinthasomphone to him, even after the teenager had managed to escape. Thus, we believe she was too suspicious of Jeffrey to accept a sandwich from him.

However, according to reports, Pamela Bass, another of Jeffrey’s neighbors, did accept and consume a sandwich from him on one occasion. In addition, she was pretty shocked after his arrest and, to this day, fears that she might have consumed human meat unknowingly.

