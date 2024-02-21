Where to Watch Anyone But You? All VOD Options Explored

Loosely inspired by ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ by William Shakespeare, Will Gluck co-wrote and directed ‘Anyone But You‘ and chose to cast Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell as the leads. The romantic comedy movie revolves around a young man and a woman who form a rivalry against each other but must pretend to be in love while attending a destination wedding. Garnering mostly positive reviews from critics upon its premiere, ‘Anyone But You’ features various other talented actors in supporting roles, including Alexandra Shipp, Mia Artemis, Nat Buchanan, and Hadley Robinson, and might strike a chord with many of you, making you eager enough to learn all about it.

What is Anyone But You About?

The narrative focuses on Bea and Ben, a seemingly perfect and attractive couple who have an amazing first date with one another, However, something unfortunate transpires between the two and they turn cold toward each other. When they unexpectedly bump into each other at a destination wedding in Australia., Bea and Ben are forced to set their differences aside for the public and pretend to be a happy couple in love. If you wish to find out the fate of their fake relationship, you will have to watch it yourself; and here are all the ways you can do so!

Is Anyone But You on Netflix?

Although Netflix is home to an expansive collection of movies and TV shows, it doesn’t house ‘Anyone But You.’ However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, like ‘Set It Up‘ and ‘Holidate.’

Is Anyone But You on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you that ‘Anyone But You’ is not included in HBO Max’s extensive content catalog. However, instead of getting disappointed, you might want to turn to other similar movies on the streamer, including ‘Life as We Know It.’

Is Anyone But You on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers might be a bit disappointed to know that ‘Anyone But You’ is not available for streaming on the platform. Alternatively, you have the option to check out similar rom-coms on Hulu, such as ‘Palm Springs‘ and ‘The Hating Game.’

Is Anyone But You on Amazon Prime?

Although ‘Anyone But You’ is not included in Amazon Prime’s regular offering, you can still purchase the movie on the streaming giant from here! Moreover, regular subscribers may check out other alternatives that the platform houses. We recommend you watch ‘Snapshot of Love‘ and ‘Spread.’

Where to Watch Anyone But You Online?

‘Anyone But You’ has been released in theaters, but you also can buy or rent the Sydney Sweeney starrer online on iTunes, AMC on Demand, Microsoft Store, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

