What Happens to Wayne and Faye in Euphoria?

Rue fights for her life in the final episode of HBO’s ‘Euphoria,’ as all the walls start to close in on her. The penultimate episode ends with Faye deciding to turn on her at the last minute, screaming to wake Wayne up. Against all odds, Rue manages to escape Laurie’s farm. Whether or not she survives what comes next is a different story. Meanwhile, the feds close in on Laurie, something that they’d been waiting for a very long time, and have been working with Rue for months. Things end rather shockingly for several characters by the end of the episode, but there are two who survive even when everything seems stacked against them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Wayne and Faye are the Only Couple to Get a Happy Ending

Wayne and Faye make quite a pair in the third season of ‘Euphoria.’ Their paths cross when Rue ropes in Faye as a fellow drug mule. Then, Faye seduces Wayne to find a way for her and Rue to get out of Laurie’s clutches. But in the effort of making the supposed enemy fall for her, she falls for him. And that’s what eventually causes trouble for Rue. When the DEA gets her to become a secret agent for them, they swap the drugs she has with laxatives, which she then takes to the Silver Slipper and hands to Big Eddy, who puts it in the safe. Meanwhile, the war between Laurie and Alamo intensifies, and then Wayne and Co. show up at the club and rob it.

They take everything from the safe, including the drugs. Back at Laurie’s place, Faye tries to get high from the stolen drugs, but the laxatives send her to the toilet repeatedly. It isn’t until Rue tells her that she realizes that she is not getting high because it is not cocaine. Of course, she doesn’t share this information with anyone else, and in the finale, we see Wayne going through the same predicament. He keeps snorting the laxatives, believing them to be drugs, and then keeps running to the toilet. The others make fun of him, and somewhere in between this, Faye even tells him they are not drugs, but he doesn’t pay attention to it until much later.

When he is on the toilet for the umpteenth time and she, once again, tells him they are laxatives, he finally takes note. Because if it’s not cocaine, it means someone swapped it. From here, it doesn’t take him much to come to the realization that the drugs were a setup. The moment Wayne connects the dots, he knows they don’t have much time left. The truck with the drugs will be at the farm soon, which means the feds will be too. So, without wasting time and without even trying to warn anyone else, he runs away with Faye. They take the horse to get as far away from the house as possible before the feds show up.

Later, we see a lone horse roaming around, which means that Wayne and Fay made it far enough to disembark from the horse and take the rest of the way on their own. Later, Faye stops a car with a family who thinks they are helping a girl. Meanwhile, Wayne hides in the bushes, and when the car stops, he steps out with his gun. Clearly, Faye and Wayne are going to steal the car at gunpoint and drive as far away as possible. One can’t say that they, especially Wayne, will leave the life of crime, but for now, they are free and in love, which is better than what happens to other characters.

Read More: Does Alamo Die in Euphoria? Why did Bishop Betray Him?