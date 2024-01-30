We Are The World: Where Are the Singers Now?

As covered in Netflix’s ‘The Greatest Night in Pop,’ the heart-touching song “We Are The World” easily gained the love of listeners across the world due to its musical ingenuity as well as the scale of collaboration that made the song possible. Though recorded in a single night, the effort and thought behind the project ensured that it would remain etched in human memory for a long, long time. Hence, it is hardly a surprise that the world has become curious about the latest happenings in the lives of the artists who made the project possible.

Lionel Richie is in a Happy Relationship

We are starting off with none other than Lionel Richie, who not only appeared in the Netflix documentary but also was one of the prominent forces that made the song a reality. Currently in a relationship with Lisa Parigi, Lionel is a father of three: Sofia, Nicole, and Miles Brockman Richie. Though his last musical project was released in 2012, he continues to be a huge part of the entertainment industry. In fact, he has been a judge on ‘American Idol’ since season 16.

Michael Jackson Has Passed Away

Pop icon Michael Jackson’s contribution to “We Are The World.” Unfortunately, the musical sensation passed away at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009, due to acute propofol intoxication, as he had allegedly ingested the substance on the recommendation of Conrad Robert Murray. The death shook people across the world who had come to love the artist’s work and saw him as a true icon of the industry.

Stevie Wonder is a Father of Nine

An undeniable force in the world of music, Stevland Morris, AKA Stevie Wonder, has a massive fanbase. The musician has been married to Tomeeka Bracy since 2017 and is a multi-Grammy winner. In 2023, he was listed as one of the people responsible for making the electronic cover version of ‘”Don’t Make Me Wait Too Long” come to life. As of writing, the 73-year-old has nine children.

Harry Belafonte Passed Away at the Age of 96

A musician and an activist, Harry Belafonte’s concern for the world at large was one of the primary reasons why “We Are The World” came into existence. Having contributed heavily to the Civil Rights Movement, there are many who hold a deep respect for Belafonte. As such, his demise on April 25, 2023, bereaved many. The artist passed away due to congestive heart failure while he was in his home in Manhattan, New York.

Quincy Jones Remains a Musical Legend

Though not very active in the world of music anymore, Quincy Jones continues to gain respect from those who have come across his work. The artist will turn 91 on March 14, 2024, and maintains a close relationship with his seven kids, especially his daughters, with whom he is quite close. More often than not, he finds joy in the company fo his large family or when spending time with his friends, both old and new.

Paul Simon Continues to Work in the Field of Music

Happily married to Edie Brickell, Paul Simon is yet another person who had a solo part in “We Are The World.” Despite being over 80 years old, he continues to hold a passion for music. In fact, he released his latest album, “Seven Psalms,” as recently as April 2023. The father of four cherishes his family very much and is always eager to expand his horizons.

Kenny Rogers is Not in This World Anymore

After a highly successful musical career, Kenneth “Kenny” Rogers chose to retire in 2017. The reason behind the same was a bladder cancer diagnosis. The artist soldiered on but tragically passed away on March 202, 2020, when he was 81. His death has been attributed to natural causes, and he is now buried at the Oakland Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia. At the time of his passing, he was married to Wanda Miller and left behind five kids.

James Ingram Has Passed Away

James Ingram is yet another artist whose work made him a sensation in the 1980s. As such, his death at the age of 66 was a piece of heartbreaking news for many. Prior to his passing on January 29, 2019, the artist had been diagnosed with brain cancer, which was declared to be the reason behind his demise.

Tina Turner Died at 83

A musical icon of her own right, Tina Turner had long struggled with health complications, though it did not ever stop her from taking the stage and singing her heart out. As such, when the artist passed away on May 24, 2023, when she was 83 years old, many within the musical industry expressed their heartbreak over the development. Her work has touched many souls across the world, and her loss is one that continues to be mourned by her dear fans.

Billy Joel is a Father of Three

Perhaps best known for his song “Piano Man,” William “Billy” Joel is still active as a musician. In fact, his single, “Turn the Lights Back On,” is set to be released on February 1, 2024, with there being no sign that Joel is done with the world of music. Presently married to Alexis Roderick, he has three children whom he seems to adore. He also continues to tour and take every chance possible to spend time with his family, especially his two younger daughters.

Diana Ross is Currently on Tour

Once the leader singer of The Supremes, Diana Ross is far from done when it comes to performing on stage, having actually embarked on the US portion of her The Music Legacy Tour on June 9, 2023. The mother of five released a single called “Turn Up the Sunshine” in 2022, while “Thank You” is her latest album, which was released on November 5, 2021.

Dionne Warwick Released a Single with Dolly Parton

Having had to declare bankruptcy due to mismanagement of funds in 2013, Dionne Warwick’s life has certainly been full of ups and downs. The mother of two continues to work actively in the world of music and has released many projects in the past years. Her most recent work seems to be the single “Peace Like River,” which was released in 2023 and has Dolly Parton as one of the collaborators.

Willie Nelson Released His 74th Album

Known for just how closely related he has become to the world of country music, Willie Nelson’s work continues to touch the hearts of many. His latest album, “Bluegrass,” was released on September 15, 2023, in collaboration with Legacy Recordings. The project is actually his 74th solo album and was received quite positively. On a more personal note, Nelson is married to Annie D’Angelo and is the father of eight children.

Al Jarreau is Now No More

A seven-time Grammy winner, Alwin “Al” Jarreaus’s contribution to the world of pop and R&B is nothing short of respectable. The artist’s dedication to performing and music saw him continuing to perform until it seemed evident that he might be jeopardizing his health. In fact, after he was taken to a hospital on February 8, 2017, for having exhausted himself, the musician decided to cancel his 2017 tour. However, only days after, on February 12, 2017, Al passed away due to respiratory failure.

Bruce Springsteen Was Honored by The President

A legendary rock artist, Bruce Springsteen continues to dazzle the world with his musical talents. From studio albums to extended plays, Springsteen has continued to put his music out in the world and has gained much recognition for the same. In fact, in 2023, he was honored with the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden in recognition of his work. Happily married to Patti Scialfa, Springsteen is a father of three and holds his loved ones close to his heart.

Kenny Loggins is a Philanthropist

Largely recognized for his contributions to movie soundtracks, Kenneth “Kenny” Loggins remains beloved by many. Apart from his work in the field of music, Loggins has gained respect for his fundraising efforts and generous donations. Though he had been twice in the past, the artist is currently unwed but has been in a relationship with Lisa Hawkins for about six years. He is also a proud father of five, including Crosby Loggins.

Steve Perry is Now a Grandpa

Steve Perry was the frontman of Journey and went on to have quite a successful solo career. His latest solo album, “The Season,” was released in 2021 and is centered around the festival of Christmas. When it comes to his personal life, Perry often prefers not to disclose many details. While he has opened up about having a daughter and grandchildren, the artist refuses to share their names in order to preserve their privacy.

Daryl Hall Has a Son

A man of many talents, Daryl Hall turned 77 on October 11, 2023. The musician continues to work within the music industry and enjoys the support of his massive fanbase. He married his wife Amanda Aspinall in 2009, but the marriage came to an end in 2015. The musician does have a son named Darren, but the two are apparently not very close. As of writing, he is on tour and is happily promoting the YouTube release of his show, ‘Live From Daryl’s House.’

Huey Lewis is Still Playing Alongside His Band

Up next, we have Hugh “Huey” Lewis, who continues to work alongside his band, Huey Lewis and the News. The group has been active since 1979 and has wowed the world with many musical performances. In April 2018, Huey revealed to the world that his hearing had diminished due to Ménière’s disease, resulting in the cancellation of planned tours. That said, the band has continued to work together and is delighted by the fact that a comedy musical titled ‘The Heart of Rock and Roll’ is to be released soon based on the group’s work.

Cyndi Lauper’s Son is Now a Musician

A woman without comparison, Cynthia “Cyndi” Lauper’s contribution to the world of music has helped her earn much respect on a global level. The star is happily married to David Thornton and has a son named Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper, who is also active as a musician. The artist is also a passionate activist and often uses her fame to promote causes she believes in.

Kim Carnes is Happily Married

Let’s now talk about Kim Carnes, whose distinctive style of work has helped her win Grammys and many more nominations. The now 78-year-old is happily married to Dave Ellingson and has two sons, Collin and Ry. Though Carnes prefers to keep the details of her personal life private, she continues to promote her music and remains in touch with her fans.

Bob Dylan Will Embark on a Tour in Spring 2023

Robert “Bob” Dylan has donned many names in the past and continues to share his work with the world. As such, he has won many accolades in over six decades of being active as a musician. The artist turned 82 on May 24, 2023, which was followed by the release of his 40th studio album, “Shadow Kingdom,” on June 2, 2023. The father of six and his band will also embark on a tour on March 1, 2024, with the performance scheduled to be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Ray Charles is No Longer in This World

One of the most notable names associated with the “We Are The World” project, Ray Charles is unfortunately no longer with us. The artist passed away on June 10, 2004, at the age of 73 in Beverly Hills, California. His death was stated to have come about due to complications that arose from liver failure. Two months after his death, his last album, “Genius Loves Company,” was released publically and featured many talented artists who contributed to the project to showcase their admiration for the man.

